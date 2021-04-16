A vintage oil street lamp and a vintage photograph taken in 1910 of Riceville preserve the memories of life during railroad days, the street where businesses flourished, shipments came by train and farmers bought and traded goods to suit their needs.
The area farmers produced shipments of peas and grains that could be shipped across the country by the railroad. Another product of Riceville was cotton processed at the local cotton gin into bales and shipped by the railroad.
The street in the photograph runs along both sides of the track and is now named Railroad Street East and Railroad Street West. Looking into the photograph, you can see a portion of the street full of horses, wagons, carriages and people — a typical business day when everyone came to pick up supplies. Imagine the smell of fine leather, the snorting of horses, the creaking of wagons as they move along the hard-packed dirt road, people laughing and talking and the loud blast of the steam engine whistle!
The depot was nearby and several mercantile businesses can be seen. In later years, the depot was destroyed by lightning and the Southern Railway Company replaced the building with another. Today, all is gone except for the remnants of the side rail, a depot platform and this photograph preserving a moment in time. Riceville remains as a McMinn County community never incorporating.
The lamp on display is mounted on a custom-made bracket attached to a beam. The beam is the framework of our Frontier Shopping Center exhibit created in memory of Ricka and Morris Goodfriend — a well-known Athens businessman and his wife.
Right behind the vintage lamp is the photograph. One probably has nothing to do with the other except looking really close into the photograph there is a similar lamp with the globe and part of the post exposed. It looks like it could be the same lamp! Lamps like these were common around railroad depots.
The lamp was made by the C.T. Manufacturing Company of Rochester, New York. It bears the name across the lid along with a register label of 1886. Founded by Charles Trafton Ham in 1886, the company specialized in making tubular railroad lamps and lanterns. Ours is a No. 9 with a label date of 1886. It is listed in the company trade book published in 1896 found online. The trade book lists the No. 9 as “new and improved having a wire bottom lift for easy raising of the globe.” The lamp advertised also has an automatic shut off so that there was no need to manually extinguish the flame. Ham ran the company until his death in 1903. His son continued in the business until his death in 1915. The company was then sold to the R.E. Dietz Company, another maker of lamps and lanterns, and the Ham name became history.
Grace Oliphant, a past historian, wrote a lengthy history about Riceville which includes the same photograph and a little history about Charles Rice whom the community was named for. That history can be found in the Sesqui Centennial Edition of The Daily Post-Athenian published in 1969.
Charles Rice (b. 1813, d. 1892) was born in Roane County and settled in McMinn County in the area we now know as Riceville. Oliphant doesn’t mention the year he settled here, however, he appears as a landowner in the 1836 McMinn County tax records. Oliphant describes the area of Riceville as the “Dry Valley” located southwest of Athens. Rice was a farmer, merchant and stockman.
He bought mules from New Orleans and other areas in an attempt to upgrade farming in the area.
Rice donated his land for the right-of-way for the railroad, the brick and the building site for the depot. The bricks were made on his farm by slaves and oxen were used to press the brick material. In another article, it tells of how he dug a well and furnished a slave to provide water for the first trains that came through. Rice was also the co-founder of the successful Riceville Academy in 1857, which became known as a top progressive school during its time.
In 1859, opportunities in Arkansas opened up and Rice formed a 50-wagon train to travel to that area. He settled on “Pea Ridge” in Benton County, Arkansas. When he died, his obituary stated he was one of their “… highly esteemed old settlers.”
He was a Royal Arch Mason and a member of the M.E. Church South in that community.
