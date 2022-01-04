Athena and Frank Fontaine will be sharing their knowledge of folk music and performing with instruments using their own artistic style through the folklore that they know at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Saturday, Jan. 15. Athena will play most of the instruments while Frank assists with the history presentation.
The program is part of our Heritage School sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. Museum members can attend free, while non-members pay a $5 fee, which includes a tour of the museum exhibits. The estimated hour-long program begins at 11 a.m.
The Fontaines moved to Athens from New Orleans a few years ago, bringing with them a fun-filled philosophy of folk music. They have shared their art with many, including with a small group that traveled to nursing homes and assisted living centers to present folk music for the folks there. Since then, they have performed at different venues from time to time.
The program is family-centered, offering alternatives of entertainment that don’t require having electricity or access to the internet. Athena remembers being snowed in as a child and being able to find plenty to do without electricity. There are no instruments used in the telling of folklore that requires electricity. She muses that anything from spoons to washboards can be used to help tell a story that was passed from generation to generation.
She remembers coming from a family that was musical in one way or another. Her father was a pianist and other siblings sang or played instruments. By the time she was five years old, she was already active within the community theatre. She explains that folk music is not limited to the singing, but involves all kinds of expression such as dance.
The program will be a “sampler” that will take you on a “time travel along with some globe hopping” as she presents all different types of styles and traditions of folk music used across the globe as far east as the Polynesian Islands. She explains that the styles of classical music and folk music, for example, fit together and in some parts of the world there is no separation between the two. She will be playing different instruments including the guitar, ukulele, auto harp, some bell instruments, and some homemade instruments.
“Folk music can be expressible for everyone, it can be fancy, or it can be simple. Music gives you something to do with your hands that is more than just pushing a button, “she said, adding that the presentation will be primarily acoustic along the lines of “what to do when the grid goes down.
“If you like music, you are a musical person,” she said.
She believes that being gifted in instrument playing is a myth because the actual skill requires a certain amount of time to study and to learn the dexterity needed to play the instrument. She believes that the true gift of music is the ability to remember a certain pitch better than others. Much of the traditional people have learned music, for example, by listening and do not read from a music sheet; some may use a color code for chords. She plays a cascade of notes or chords, but not necessarily the melody of the song, which has been learned from those who have since gone on.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.