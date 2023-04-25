The American Patchwork Quartet will perform in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at the Arts Center of Athens on Friday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. as the closing event in the Athens Area Council for the Arts’ (AACA) Bicentennial Celebration Performance Series season.
According to a news release, “The New York City-based American Patchwork Quartet (APQ) is on a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music. Grammy-winning vocalist Falu Shah, two-time Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, three-time Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn, and Grammy-nominated bassist Yasushi Nakamura showcase the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America’s past.”
The news release continued: “APQ draws on a repertoire of centuries-old American folk songs that highlight America’s immigrant roots. They showcase America’s dynamic present by combining the diverse talents of four U.S. citizens, each with a unique cultural background. In this quartet, old songs are made new through creative arrangements that highlight the exceptional and well-honed skills of each band member.
“In order to help strengthen our country’s social fabric, APQ desires that audiences reflect on the notion that, as Americans, we must acknowledge our differences to discover our commonalities. We must recognize the realities of racism and prejudice in order to build authentic and lasting bonds across cultures and color lines. While we are not responsible for our country’s past, we are accountable for its future,” stated the news release.
Montana Public Radio stated, “It’s not an accident that the four members of the group, each with a thriving solo career, came together to start reinterpreting American roots music. The quartet’s goal is purposeful: To unleash music’s magic to help counteract pervasive prejudices around immigration and race. American Patchwork Quartet consists of an 11th-generation classical Hindustani musician, a drumming protégée of the late Ellis Marsalis, a first-call Issei jazz bassist, and a co-founder of Ranky Tanky, a Grammy-winning group inspired by the Gullah musical culture of the Carolina coast.”
American Patchwork Quartet rounds out the season at The Arts Center. This event includes light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar available from 6:30 p.m. through intermission. Any ticket holder has access to these refreshments. Patrons who wish to help cover catering costs may choose to pay an optional higher ticket price, which includes a small donation. Individual tickets start at $15 for students and $25 for adults.
Concert-goers who have attended two or more events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Series can purchase a discounted ticket. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.