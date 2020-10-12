EDITOR’S NOTE: All events in this directory are subject to change or cancellation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miscellaneous
East Tennessee Treasure Hunters Club: Currently being formed for anyone interested in metal detecting and wants to be in a group that meets and takes trips in the East Tennessee area. Contact Joe in Etowah at 423-493-3706 for more information or to join the club.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Monday
Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.
McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Thomas A. Hamilton Masonic Lodge No. 317: 2nd Monday, 7 p.m. from Oct.-March, and 7:30 p.m. from April to September, at the lodge. Refreshments served.
McMinn County Amateur Radio Club Inc.: (HAMS) 2nd Monday, 7 p.m., at City Hall. For info, call Bob Miller at 745-2688 or Evan Ray at 263-9300.
Sons of the American Revolution: 2nd Monday, 6:30 p.m., at Mexi-Wing in Downtown Athens, for program and meal. For info, email hiwassee_sar@yahoo.com
McMinn County Republican Women: 2nd Monday, 5:30 p.m., at Michael’s restaurant, Athens.
Women in the Wind International, Steel Magnolias Chapter: Local women’s motorcycle riders, meets 2nd Monday of each month. Ride 3rd Saturday of each month. For more info, call 507-5277 or visit womeninthewind.org
Tuesday
Children of the Most High God Bible Study Group: meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens.
Red-back Hymnal Church Singing: is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located on McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact 423-506-3563.
McMinn County Multiple Sclerosis Group: 2nd Tuesday, 1 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave. in Athens. For info, call 423-506-7698.
Claxton Homemakers FCE Club: 2nd Tuesday, noon, at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 590 County Road 778 in Athens, at the intersection of County Roads 778 and 775. For info, call Perry Riden at 336-5751 or Marilyn Berends at 334-3116.
Al-Anon: Every Tuesday, open group meeting, 7-8 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave., Athens. Use the Henderson Street entrance.
“Taco Tuesdays:” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5146, Congress Parkway, Athens, every Tuesday, $5 a plate (3 tacos, soft or crunchy), $7 taco salad, $6 chicken taco and cupcakes available for sale, 5-7 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Support Group: 2nd Tuesday, 7 p.m., in the Physician Dining Room at Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens. For info, call Linda Garza at 746-5212, or the chapter office at 1-800-616-1922.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5146: 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at VFW Post No. 5146 on Congress Parkway.
Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post No. 5146: 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at 706 S. Congress Parkway, Athens.
Grief Support Group: Every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Athens Nerve & Spine Institute on 620 N. Congress Parkway in Athens. Facilitators are Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Larry Blankenship. Space is limited to 10. For more information, call 423-746-4544.
Wednesday
St. Mary Catholic Church: Annual Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) is held on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 p.m. following the weekly Wednesday evening Mass in the Parish Family Life Center. The sessions are intended for individuals who wish to join the Catholic Church or who would simply like to know more about the church, its teachings and the Catholic faith. Questions may be directed to 745-4277.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
McMinn County Retired Teachers Association: 2nd Wednesday of every other month (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., and Dec.), 11 a.m., Western Sizzlin’ in Athens. For info, call Brenda Mullins at 745-1869.
Thursday
Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds a beginners computer class every Thursday at 4 p.m. The class is free for the community to attend. For more information, call 423-493-3706.
Athens Optimist Club: Thursdays, 7 a.m., at TWC. For info, call 745-5254.
Athens Lions Club: Thursdays, noon. For info, call 745-9999.
Athens Chess Club: Thursdays, 3 p.m., McMinn Senior Activity Center.
VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens. Reg. burger w/fries $5. Bacon burger w/fries $6. Chicken sandwich w/fries, $5.
WoodmenLife: 3rd Thursday, 6 p.m., at the lodge, corner of Short and Moore streets, Athens.
Support Group for Victims of Domestic Violence: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Call 745-5289, 24-hours a day, for location and other info.
St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic: a free mobile clinic, is now being held at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 1291 E. Madison Ave. in Athens, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. For info and requirements to be seen, call 865-212-5570.
Friday
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts a darts tournament every Friday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Gospel Singing: is held each Friday night at the Cook Ministry Center at 7 p.m. For more info, contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, TWC. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.
Order of Eastern Star, Athenian Chapter 159: 3rd Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Masonic Hall, 105 1⁄2 N. Jackson St.
Etowah Senior Center: 1st and 3rd Friday, Karaoke program, 6-9 p.m. For info, call 423-781-7632.
Saturday
Sabbath Day Teaching of the Gospel: is held every Saturday at 1 p.m. at 109 County Road 882 in Etowah. For more information, text or leave a message at 423-506-4575.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 11 Ladies Auxiliary: 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m., Legion Building, Hwy. 411, north of Etowah. For info, call 829-5466.
Women in the Wind International, Steel Magnolias Chapter: Local women’s motorcycle riders, ride the 3rd Saturday of each month, meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more info, call 507-5277 or visit womeninthewind.org
