The living history of the Cherokee Indians comes alive with each story told about an artifact linked to their heritage. A heritage that continues to be passed down through the generations through gatherings of dance and storytelling. The Cherokee history is a part of our Native American exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The exhibit takes you from the beginnings of civilization known in our area to the early Cherokee and walks you through their life, their history and how they celebrate it.
Models of the different types of homes they once lived in are on display giving a full view of the construction and living layout. We have included the many tools that were used in primitive life that include work tools, cooking utensils, hunting tools, and projectile points. Baskets in many different sizes and shapes according to their use are also a part of the display. Some of the artifacts that we have come from an Indian settlement that was discovered in the Mouse Creek area in Southwestern McMinn County.
Some of our artifacts are a collection from when we celebrated Native American days annually at the museum for a number of years beginning in 1987, with a three-day festival that involved Indian representatives from Cherokee, N.C., and other tribes who shared their heritage with the general public and visiting school children.
During this large festival, all three levels of the museum had someone waiting to share about the Native Americans to the thousands of students participating over the years. It started out as Cherokee days and was so overwhelmingly attended by the school groups that it was expanded to include other tribes which changed the name to Native American Days.
Native American heritage is now celebrated annually in October as a part of the annual Pumpkintown celebration held at Market Park in Athens where tribal customs, crafts, and food are enjoyed by the public. The museum remains an active participant by having free admission during this event so that festival goers can view a representation of the 12,000 artifacts that we maintain in permanent collections on all three levels of the building — one collection is of the Native Americans.
Morningstar Conner (b. 1937, d, 1996) is one of many different Native Americans that came to the museum to share her Cherokee heritage through her friendship dance and storytelling. She was an elder in her tribe in Cherokee, N.C. Her earthtone and white print cotton ribbon dress with a multicolored beaded belt and beaded necklace is a part of our display along with the animal skin shoes she wore. The multicolored belt has colorful double ties of tan, red, orange, navy blue, and white at each end made of plastic. Her dress is embellished with blue and white ribbon. The dances she did at the festival told of the Cherokee and their resilience. There is a picture and an embroidered tapestry of her in the exhibit.
The presence of the settlers affected the Cherokee’s daily life. They began to interact by trading, and they learned different ways to do things. God was introduced to them through missionaries. They began to change their belief and attend church. They would send their children to the schools that were open. They also married out of the tribe. This new influence led the Cherokees to establish their own government. They established their own supreme court in 1822 and elected a national government called the Cherokee Nation in 1827. John Ross was elected Principal Chief in 1828.
The coexistence between the early settlers and the Native American was not always positive. There were conflicts as the Indians experienced life changes through signed treaties which were not agreed on by all and, ultimately, they faced their forced removal in the spring of 1838 continuing through the cold winter of 1839 — known as the “Trail of Tears” where thousands died.
Indians from the Nantahala and Oconaluftee bands managed to remain as they hid in caves within the mountains. The Cherokees were given citizenship by the State of North Carolina. Cherokee, N.C., was developed within the reservation of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians where the 18th Century lifestyle continues to be preserved. There are two other Cherokee tribes both located in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
