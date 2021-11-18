We were so honored to have a visit by Women at the Well Ministries at the center on Tuesday. The ladies shared beautiful music and testimonies with us.
Women at the Well is a long-term residential, faith-based discipleship program for women with life-controlling problems ages 18 and older. Founded in 2001, Women at the Well has made a difference in the lives of many, many women. Their ministry is supported by the generosity of donors, including churches, places of business, and individuals. The seniors at the center held a food drive to help with their needs. A big thank you to everyone who donated food. If you would like to donate to the Women at the Well Ministries, a link can be found on their web page, thewomenatthewell.com
If you ever read our articles, you know I hate winter. But when it is in the 60s, I can take it. But it will inevitably get cold again.
There is a saying that goes, “If you don’t like the weather in Tennessee, wait a few minutes, it will change.”
And it did! It’s cold. And I don’t like it.
My husband and I are headed to New York City on vacation soon. When we were there a couple of years ago, even though it was in November, the highs were in the 20s. I am seriously keeping my fingers crossed that it will not be that cold!
I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely a summer person. I know so many people who love fall, but for me it’s just a predecessor for cold weather. I thrive in hot weather, love wearing lightweight clothes, and cherish the days that I can go out and work in my garden. But in winter, I complain about the cold, bundle up under about five layers of clothing, and grumpily wait it out until spring. It seems like the older I get, the colder I get.
The other day I heard something on the radio that made me stop in my tracks. The radio host said that there were many ways that cold temperatures were good for your health. So, I thought that I need to do some research to find out if this is just a myth or not. What I found out really surprised me. I thought that maybe, if I shared my information with you, that maybe you will not dread the onset of cold weather as much and will welcome winter with open arms.
• Cold temperatures can give you an appetite. A study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition supports the claim that our appetite increases in winter. The study revealed that small seasonal variations of daily caloric intake, diet composition, physical activity, and body weight are in fact present in normal individuals in the United States. The study shows that people’s appetite tends to increase in cooler environments. Another study shows that being active in a cool environment stimulates your sense of hunger. So, if you are struggling with eating healthy portions as many seniors do, taking a brisk walk or run in the cold winter air just before a meal could help to increase your appetite. Now I know why restaurants are always so cold. They want you to eat more!
• On the other hand, if you’re convinced that your tendency to eat more this winter will lead to unwanted weight gain, worry not! The cold can also be used to catalyze weight loss. Our bodies store two kinds of fat, white and brown. White fat is considered “bad fat.” If it piles up excessively, it can lead to being overweight or obese. By contrast, brown fat is “good fat.” It is the fuel that our bodies burn for energy. Research has shown that exposure to cold temperatures can turn white fat into brown fat. Cold temperatures can activate brown fat metabolism in adults. Rather than being deposited, fat is constantly burned to generate heat.
• Shivering stimulates the burning of fat. A study in the journal, Cell Metabolism, found that shivering stimulates the secretion of irisin, a hormone that induces fat burning. Apparently, just 15 minutes spent shivering in a cold environment has the same effect as exercising for an hour!
• Another benefit of exposure to cold temperatures is decreasing inflammation. Ice or a cold compress have always been used to treat bumps and bruises. Ice pops continue to be used when it comes to soothing a sore throat. It numbs nerve endings in the throat and reduces the feeling of pain. Researchers advise that cryotherapy, which is a treatment relaying on exposure to the cold, can be effective in reducing local pain. They also advise that it may be best if we use cold compresses in combination with medication and other treatments to reduce inflammation.
• You probably think that the cold season is associated with low moods and a sense of fatigue. Some even fall prey to seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that usually manifests in winter. However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Researchers suggest that low temperatures help us to overcome mental habits and think outside the box.
• Cooler temps can boost your brain. A study shows that people perform tasks better when the room temperature is set at a cooler setting than a warmer one. You can think more clearly in colder temperatures. The study shows that people are less inclined to tackle cognitive problems in the summer, as opposed to winter, because the summer uses more glucose that’s needed for mental processes. So, getting outdoors for a brisk walk in the wintertime could give your brain a boost.
• You don’t have as many allergy problems in the winter. If you have outdoor allergies, then they should not bother you in the winter. Pollen counts are virtually nonexistent in cold and snowy weather.
• Cold temperatures can lower your risk for certain diseases. You are in the clear for several diseases and viruses that are more prevalent in warmer weather. That’s because mosquitoes hibernate during winter, which translates into a decrease of mosquito-born diseases including Zica, West Nile virus, dengue fever, and malaria during the winter season. Unfortunately, viruses such as COVID-19 will increase in cold weather.
• You may sleep better. I always like cooler temperatures when I sleep because I can always bundle up with my cover. Exposure to colder temperatures can give you a better night’s sleep. Your body’s core temperature naturally drops when you are trying to sleep. This process usually takes up to two hours in the summer, but can take much less time in the winter. It is suggested that the ideal temperature in our bedroom should be somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees.
• Cold temperatures can help with your winter workouts. Cold weather can do your heart some good when you’re bracing it for your winter workouts outdoors. Cold weather makes working out a fun and challenging activity, and the heart will have to pump more oxygenated blood to not only compensate for the activity, but also to ensure that the body maintains a warm enough temperature to stay within balance and to avoid any risk from a drop in temperature. Exercising in the winter makes your heart muscles stronger.
I still don’t think I’ll ever change my mind about liking winter, but when you have to put on those gloves, scarves, hats, coats, and earmuffs, the sting from the winter wind may just be a little bit more tolerable knowing that this cold weather is doing some good for your health.
Below are some activities we have planned at the center. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome. Please call for more information.
• Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Dinner, Since it is Men Make Dinner Day, our senior men will be serving and especially cleaning up.
• Nov. 22: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Caris Home Health; 11:30 a.m. — Tissue Paper Flowers Craft Class; noon to 2 p.m. — Moderna Booster Shots
• Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga
We will be closed Nov. 24, 25, and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
