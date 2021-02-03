Before we get started sharing about Marjorie, we would like to share some information from the CDC. We are advised by this organization not to shop in grocery stores if possible. They had found that many people who have had COVID had something similar and that was they had been to a grocery store. If you cannot do contactless pickup of your groceries or don’t have someone to bring you the groceries, they are giving us some tips on how to shop more safely.
• Carry your own wipes or use the ones provided by the store to wipe and disinfect the handles of your grocery cart.
• Prepare a list in advance.
• Go during hours when fewer people are shopping.
• Wear a mask.
• Practice social distancing.
• Use hand sanitizer when leaving the store.
• Wash your hands for 20 seconds when you get home and again after you put up your groceries.
If you will follow these guidelines, the chance of getting COVID while shopping will decrease.
Four years ago, I wrote this article about one of our seniors, Marjorie Gray. At that time, Marjorie was 91. She is still going strong. She still comes to the senior center every Friday to pick up her meals either by golf cart or car. She is an avid jigsaw puzzle worker and reader, so we make sure she has plenty of puzzles and books to keep her busy. She is still an active member of the board of directors and she can’t wait for our senior center to get back to normal.
On almost any day when the weather is nice, you will probably see Marjorie Gray on her way to the Etowah Senior Center in her golf cart. As soon as she enters the center, she is willing to take on any task that is put before her.
Marjorie was born in South Hart, North Dakota. She went to a school that housed all eight grades in one room. Her first grade teacher, Miss Simpson, was a teacher she will never forget. She gives Miss Simpson the credit for instilling in her the love of reading. When Marjorie would come home from school, she would play often with her younger brother. Instead of having a dog as a pet, they had a lamb. This lamb would even follow the car when it left the house.
When Marjorie was 10, her father lost his job as janitor at the school. As a veteran of World War I, her father took the money he received from the Adjusted Compensation Act and moved his family of four children and his wife to Illinois where he found work on a farm.
When Marjorie entered high school, her fondest memory is of her classroom. The library was in the back of the room. There were books from one side of the room all the way to the other side. Marjorie thoroughly enjoyed reading her way from one side of the shelves to the other. One of the classics she remembers reading is “The Three Musketeers.”
After high school, Marjorie had couple of friends that lived on farms close to her. They had gone through nurses training. She decided that was something she would like to do, but this was when World War II was beginning and there was no funds for college. She entered a cadet nursing program. This was funded by the government. Books and uniforms were even funded by the government. She would work in government hospitals when she became a registered nurse.
Marjorie’s first nursing assignment was working in a hospital for tuberculosis. While working at the TB hospital, Marjorie met Vern Gray. Vern soon became Marjorie’s husband.
In 1963, Marjorie’s husband of 22 years learned of a business opportunity in Etowah. By this time, they had four children, Pam, Deborah, Steve and Judy. They all packed up and moved to Tennessee.
Marjorie loved Tennessee. She especially loved the weather. She told herself that she had finally thrown her last snowball and shoveled her last shovel of snow. After all, where she had lived before, every time she shoveled snow, the wind would just blow the snow back to her house from her neighbor’s yard or the snow plow would just push the snow back into her yard. Marjorie has had a wide variety of nursing assignments. She has worked in occupational nursing, in a dental practice, general hospitals and her last nursing assignment was at Woods Hospital in Etowah. This is where she retired after 42 years as a nurse.
Traveling has been a very big part of her life. Marjorie’s sister was living in Hawaii. One day, she got a call from her and asked her if she sent her a plane ticket, would she come visit? Marjorie took up her offer and headed to Hawaii with $22 cash in her pocket. This visit led to many more fascinating trips.
Her next trip was with her daughter, Pam, and her husband, Ron. They visited Africa and Egypt. She wanted to see the pyramids in Egypt and even went inside one of them. She also rode a camel in Egypt. They boarded a boat at Aswan High Dam and cruised the Nile River, the world’s longest, for five days. Along this journey, they were able to stop and tour many sights in Egypt.
Marjorie had always dreamed of visiting Europe. A year after her Africa/Egypt trip, she joined a tour group that was traveling to Europe. She was to travel to Laguardia Airport in New York and changed planes to head to Heathrow Airport in London. When she arrived in England, she could not find anyone from her travel group. She boarded her plane and took the long trip overseas by herself, not knowing where her tour group was. Luckily, after she entered the airport, there was someone holding a sign from her group.
Another trip Marjorie has taken was a bus trip to Alaska. She traveled to the West Coast, where she took a boat through the inter-coastal waterway into Alaska, where they once again boarded a bus to tour the state. One of the highlights of this trip was an airplane tour where she flew from Fairbanks, Alaska, for an aerial view of Alaska. The pilot lowered the plane so they could get a view of the North Pole.
Marjorie visited her sister, Ruth, again in Hawaii. During this trip, a volcano was actively erupting. They decided to go as close to the volcano as they possible could. There was a lot of hardened lava close by, so they decided to take a walk. The lava was still so hot that the soles of their shoes melted. After they did their hike on hot lava, they were told that if they had stepped in certain places, they would have been swallowed up by the hot lava.
There was a couple of things on Marjorie’s bucket list that she had not done. One was to ride in a hot-air balloon and the other was to ride a zip line. A couple of years ago, the seniors at the senior center took a trip to the zip lines in Polk County. Marjorie was finally able to cross the zip line off of her bucket list. She says that the zip line was one of the best experiences she has ever had. She was also able to ride in a hot-air balloon in Arizona.
As you can see, Marjorie has lived the past 90-plus years to the fullest.
There is nothing in her life she would have changed. When Marjorie was asked what she was the most proud of in her life, she said it has to be her four children. They all grew to be adults that she is so proud of.
Marjorie actually has three homes in Etowah. They include her house, her church, and the Senior Center.
Everyone here at the center feels that Marjorie is a part of our family. She will be the first to volunteer for special projects. We could not function so successfully without our special Marjorie Gray.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
