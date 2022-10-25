The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Madison Burke, Brady Ervin, Reagan Peterson and Bradley Farmer.
Burke and Ervin are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Peterson and Farmer are seniors at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Madison Burke, McMinn CountyMadison Scott Burke of Athens is the daughter of Fred and Tonya Burke and has two sisters, Brittany Burke Pickle and Abby Burke Carroll. She is currently a senior at McMinn County High School with the maximum possible GPA of 4.35 and is ranked first in her class. She will graduate this May with 45 college credit hours and is a Top 10% and 4.0 Scholar at MCHS.
This past May, Burke was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of McMinn County. In addition to winning the title, she was also awarded first place in Scholastic and third in Talent. She went on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Tennessee, where she received the top Scholastic and Interview awards at that event.
Burke is the recipient of three national awards, including National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, and the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.
On the state and regional level, Burke was accepted into the Tennessee Governor’s School of Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage held annually at ETSU. She competed in Science Olympiad, obtaining six medals on the regional level and three on the state level including fourth in Detector Building, sixth in Forensics and eighth in Gravity Building. Burke also placed second in Forensics at the Health Occupational Students of America regional competition, qualifying for the state event. She held the position of one of four starting members on McMinn’s inaugural team in the PBS East Tennessee Region Scholar Bowl, which advanced to the “Smart 16” out of 47 teams.
Locally, Burke placed second in the Pre-Calculus Division at the Tennessee Math Teachers Association Competition. She was the VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest Post winner in 2020 and 2021, as well as the 2021 Daughters of the American Revolution Patriots Essay Chapter winner.
Burke is a four-year member of the Student Government Association and a member of the National Honor Society. While at MCHS, she has additionally been involved with the STEAM Fair, Big Kids Do Science, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, Science Club, Annual Staff, LifeSkills, Outdoor Club, MCHS Tennis Team and the MCHS Marching Band.
An involved member of the community, Burke was a lead student in the creation of the Storybook Trail located at Athens Regional Park. She is an active member of the Athens Area Youth Council and a longtime volunteer with the Nourish One Child Backpack Food Program. Burke also volunteers with the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum and the McMinn County Education Foundation.
She is a lifelong member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where she is an active member of Keith Youth and serves the community through the Keith UMC Outreach Programs.
While Burke is currently undecided on a college choice, she plans to pursue a degree at a four-year university majoring in nursing, with the goal of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
Brady Ervin, McMinn CountyBrady Ervin is a senior at McMinn County High School and has a 4.0 grade point average.
Ervin has been in the top 10% of his class in all his years in high school. He has also received all As each year.
As a sophomore, he was awarded the Kiwanis Best All Around award.
As a junior, he was awarded the AP Chemistry and Emergency Medical Services awards.
Ervin is a member of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), Future Health Professionals, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Big Kids Do Science.
Ervin is also a member of the McMinn Men’s Soccer Team and was awarded First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region accolades after his junior season. He was also the McMinn Midfielderof the Year with 10 goals and four assists.
Outside of school, Ervin plays for the Chattanooga Red Wolves.
Ervin’s college choice is undecided at this time, but he wants to get his degree in biology to pursue a career in sports medicine.
He is the son of Mark and Michelle Ervin and the brother of Emma Lu.
Reagan Peterson, McMinn CentralReagan Peterson is a senior at McMinn Central High School and has a 3.93 grade point average.
Throughout high school, she has also attended Cleveland State Community College through the dual enrollment program to complete 57-plus hours of college credit.
As a sophomore, Peterson received two industry certifications, the Express Employment Professionals Business and Technology Certification and the Southwest Airlines Professional Communications Certification.
During her sophomore year, she received the Dual Chemistry Award. Peterson also participated in the mathematics competition at Tennessee Wesleyan University during her junior year.
Peterson has participated in many clubs throughout her four years at Central. These include SADD, FBLA, Anchor, Deca and Pep Club. She was a member of SADD in her freshman year. She joined FBLA during her sophomore year and is continuing her participation as a senior. She has been a member of Anchor Club for two years after joining her junior year. In her senior year, she joined Deca and Pep Club. She is also a third-year member of the National Technical Honor Society and a first-year member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Peterson is currently undecided on where she wants to attend college. She plans to major in biochemistry to pursue a career in pharmacy.
She is a member of First Baptist Church of Athens.
She is the daughter of Kendall and Angela Peterson and the granddaughter of Don and Eveleen Peterson, Jan Peterson, Benny and Pasty Bivens and David Miller.
Bradley Farmer, McMinn CentralBradley Farmer is a senior at Central High School of McMinn County and has maintained an unweighted 4.0 grade point average.
During his time at Central, Farmer has represented the school well academically, athletically and by his active participation in school-sponsored clubs.
Through his involvement in the school’s Veterinary Science and Automotive Technology programs and courses, he has been an active member of both FFA and Skills USA all four years. He has also earned multiple industry credentials through these programs, including an OSHA 10 certification along with a Capstone Industry Certification in Animal Science.
During his senior year, Farmer added the Pep Club to his extracurricular activities to support his classmates and fellow athletes. He has been a member of the Central Golf Team for two years.
Academically, Farmer was recognized as earning a spot in the top 10 highest academic averages in the sophomore class. He also earned the Biology Award during his sophomore year.
As a junior, he received the Chemistry Award and was again recognized for achieving one of the top 10 academic averages in his class. He also represented Central in his junior year, participating in the annual Math Fest held at Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he placed ninth overall in the Algebra II category.
In his spare time, Farmer is an avid motorcycle rider. He has found a way to turn this love into a way to help others. He often enjoys participating in charity rides to benefit the Boys and Girls Club and Toys for Tots.
Currently, Farmer’s college choice is undecided. He plans on pursuing a career in engineering. He is the son of Bill and Kimberley Farmer of Englewood.
