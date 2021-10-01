Athens Community Theatre (ACT) is preparing to hold auditions for the second show in its 2021-2022 season.
Auditions for the Nov. 26 through Dec. 5 production of “Clue” are at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, and Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.
ACT is seeking actors 18 years old and older of all ethnicities to audition for 10 roles in this comedic murder mystery. While the casting is typically five men and five women, the script does allow some flexibility.
“Clue: On Stage” is adapted from the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn and the board game from Hasbro, Inc., written by Sandy Rustin, based upon the works by Jonathan Lynn.
Anyone interested in performing in the show should attend an audition. These open auditions are available to all, and no advance registration is required. Those auditioning will be asked to read selections from the script.
Interested performers are invited to call The Arts Center with questions at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a news release: “As AACA returns to presenting live events after a period of suspended programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority is the safety and security of our audiences, performing artists, crew, and staff. We ask everyone to make choices that contribute to public safety so we can remain open and present live programs and events to support our mission. To provide as safe an environment as feasible, effective immediately and until otherwise amended all events whether public or private will be subject to COVID-19 protocols approved by the AACA board of directors. Vaccine requirements vary by program — please check our COVID-19 protocols webpage for more information.”
More information can also be found by following The Arts Center on Facebook or by visiting athen sartscouncil.org
All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as do the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
