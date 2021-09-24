The Athens Area Council for the Arts has announced registration for arts workshops, seasonal sessions, and activities for students of all ages. Participants may register now for classes that take place this fall. Unless noted otherwise, the registration deadline is three business days before class starts.
The Arts Center offers a variety of arts experiences for youth:
Kids Arts Class with Charlene Such for ages 6-12 is Mondays from 5-6 p.m. beginning Oct. 4 and ending Nov. 8. Students will be working with a variety of artistic methods throughout the course of the class. From painting to clay to drawing, students will learn a wide variety of artistic genres. The six-week class is $75 and all materials are included. Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 27.
Kids of all ages may join The Arts Center staff and volunteers at Pocket Park, located at 108 N. Jackson Street in Downtown Athens, on Saturday, Oct. 9, for free arts activities — including pumpkin painting — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fall classes and workshops for all ages at The Arts Center:
Pottery Throwing with Andy Phipps for ages 16 and up is Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 19 and ending Nov. 16. Students learn to wedge, center and throw small vessels on the wheel as well as hand building. All pieces will be glazed and fired. The $150 tuition for the five-week class includes materials. Registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 11.
Auditions 101 with Melonie Carideo is the workshop for you if you have ever been interested in trying theatre, but were unsure of where to start. This is the perfect opportunity for beginners (and even advanced actors) to learn how to best prepare for an audition. The two-day workshop for ages 12 and up is Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. both days. Tuition is $50 and the registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 11.
Developing your Personal Style with Sandy Brown is a one-night workshop for intermediate and advanced watercolorists. Students will explore their personal existing components of painting through observation and critique. The class will emphasize what goes into creating strong paintings and how to transfer that knowledge in developing our own style. Students should come prepared to paint. The workshop is Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is $35 and students provide their own materials and must show proof of vaccination to attend. Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 21.
Information about the instructors as well as links to register for all classes are available online at athensartscouncil.org/classes/
Note there is a transaction fee to register online, however students may also register over the phone at 423-745-8781 or in person at The Arts Center. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, during all indoor AACA events. For more information about AACA COVID-19 protocols, visit athensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
For more information about these and other AACA programs, go to athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or visit The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Athens. All AACA programs are supported by premier sponsors Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, as well as National Endowment for the Arts and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
