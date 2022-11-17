The Arts Center has announced the return of its Holiday Trunk Show - a two-day indoor exhibition and sale of fine art, crafts, and handmade gifts from local and regional artisans. The show begins Friday, Nov. 25, with a Preview Party and ends on “Shop Small Saturday,” Saturday, Nov. 26.
According to a news release, "AACA’s Holiday Trunk Show is a one-of-a-kind shopping opportunity for the holidays, featuring something for everyone’s gift-giving budget."
Among the featured items are accessories for home and holiday, original art and prints, jewelry, pottery, scented soaps and body care products, hand-woven, felted, and knitted scarves and shawls, hand-turned bowls and other wood pieces, stationery, candles, and more.
The event begins Friday, Nov. 25, with a Preview Party from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission to the party is $5 at the door. Hosted by AACA’s Board of Directors, the party features early shopping, refreshments, and door prizes provided by the artists.
Holiday Trunk Show shopping continues on “Shop Small Saturday,” Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the public is invited for admission-free shopping for unique handmade items and free hot apple cider.
The artists and craftspeople participating in the Holiday Trunk Show at The Arts Center will exhibit and sell a range of handmade items including returning favorites:
• Scented goat milk soaps, lotions, and other items by Dixie Soaps (Bill and Becky Ensinger)
• Felted scarves, fabric bags, knitwear, journals and quilted items by Tone Haugen-Cogburn
• Woodworking, such as crowd-favorite carved tree sculptures, by AACA board member Scottie Mayfield
• Hand turned bowls, yarn bowls, French rolling pins, vases, hollow forms, candle sticks, Christmas ornaments, urns, wood signs, and hand-turned birdhouses, by Daryl and Dawn Moses
New vendors for the 2022 Holiday Trunk Show are:
• Ladybugz Creations (Tammy Mayberry), handmade jewelry
• DiFergi’s Art wood blocks, prints, and original works
• Cay-lea Douglas, Homemade Dessert Candles
• RechellsGlassyLadies, stained glass panels, stained glass jewelry, stained glass vases and bowls, melted bottles and jars, and hemp jewelry (Rechell Wilson)
• Lisa Wright, Minimalist textured art, 3D fabric art, handmade/crafted vases, bowls, and Christmas trees
Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located in Downtown Athens at 320 North White Street.
