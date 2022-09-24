A war campaign that began in 1942 is part of an announcement of the launching of the naval ship, the USS Charles R. Ware, in the collection of artifacts at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
In the display case that contains memorabilia of the launching of the naval ship is an envelope giving a short announcement that the ship had been launched by Arva Zena Ware, the mother of war hero Lt. Charles R. Ware, on April 12, 1945. Ware launched the ship with a “… mother’s prayer that the warship complete the task her son had died for in the Battle of Midway.” The envelope has a three-cent stamp and mailing date of April 12, 1945, at 9:30 a.m., Staten Island, Mariners Harbor Station.
At the bottom of the envelope is a message about recycling waste fats for the war effort. A campaign was launched to encourage all United States citizens to participate in the war effort by recycling needed waste fat. It promoted patriotism while collecting a needed resource by soliciting civilian involvement — especially the ladies in the kitchen.
“You can save — WASTE FATS FOR EXPLOSIVES” are the words typed on the bottom portion of the envelope.
The reason the animal fat was being sought was that it was a source for glycerin — an ingredient used to create explosives. The campaign was guided by the American Fat Salvage Committee. Collection centers were set up at local butcher marts with a collection decal in the window to let the public know it was a collection site.
It was a time with no internet, so putting up posters at locations where citizens frequented allowed information to be delivered fairly quickly. There were many different campaigns created during the war to solicit Americans to become involved.
Henry Koerner (b. 1915, d. 1991) an Austrian-born American painter of Jewish descent, was drafted into the war in 1944 and assigned to the Graphics Division of the Office of Strategic Services in Washington, D.C., where he created war posters. He created the one that supported the “Save Waste Fats for Explosives” slogan by showing a woman’s hand holding a frying pan and pouring the grease into firing bombs below. After the war, he found out his parents and one brother along with other relatives had been deported and killed. He continued to create artwork, this time on the reflection of the holocaust which was exhibited widely in Germany and the U.S. Throughout his career, he was known for creating different pieces from drawings and preliminary studies, and used live models for the cover of Time Magazine.
The “Save the Waste Fats for Explosives” campaign received the attention of Disney Studios, which in 1942 made an animated version of the need to save the fat called “Out of the Frying Pan and into the Firing Line.” The film begins with patriotic music featuring Minnie Mouse singing along while frying up some bacon. She offers some bacon drippings to Pluto the dog and he eagerly shakes his head “yes.” Suddenly, the radio announcer calls for the donation of waste fats. He stresses the importance of the collection program, and how it will help with the winning of the war, stressing that everyone can be a part of the war effort by donating. He goes on to say that one pound donated will “… give a boy at the front an extra clip of cartridges.” Pluto gets really excited with hearing the opportunity to help in the war effort. He brings the fat to the local butcher who is a collection site and, instead of taking payment for the waste, he leaves with a string of delicious wieners in his mouth and an American flag attached to his upright tail as he proudly struts home.
Artifacts of the U.S.S. Charles R. Ware sharing the life of the crew members and the life of Lt. Charles R. Ware have become a part of our large military collection with the help of the U.S.S. Charles R. Ware Association.
The City of Athens and the museum will host the Ware Association during their reunion visit in Athens scheduled for Oct. 5-9, with several activities planned for the former crew members and their families.
The public will be able to attend a special fly in (weather permitting) of a Dauntless SBD Dive Bomber named “Lady in Blue” at the McMinn County Airport on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. This is the same type of bomber flown by Lt. Ware the day he went missing in action. Rides may be purchased in either of the planes. Call the museum for details at 423-745-0329 or go to the official website: airbasegeorgia.org
On Saturday at 10 a.m., there will be a special Brick Ceremony dedication open to the public along with a 20th year anniversary recognition of the placing of the Lt. Charles R. Ware memorial at Veterans Park. Association members then plan to enjoy the annual Pumpkintown celebration for the rest of the day.
