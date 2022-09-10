To coincide with the U.S. theatrical release of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” directed and written by Clark Richey, the Athens Movie Palace will host a special Q&A session featuring Richey and local historian, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
The official national release of the movie was on Friday with the Athens Movie Palace among three theaters hosting premiere events. The other two were held at theaters in Jackson, Miss., and Baton Rouge, La.
The movie will continue through Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Athens Movie Palace. Tickets for the Q&A are free with the purchase of a “Mysterious Circumstance” ticket. Those wishing to attend the Q&A can watch the movie before the event or buy a ticket to watch it later.
“Mysterious Circumstance” tells the story of the allegedly unresolved 1809 demise of Meriwether Lewis. The movie sheds light on Lewis’ death by gunshot on the Natchez Trace — an isolated frontier road connecting Nashville, Tenn., to Natchez, Miss.
The movie asks the question: “Did the governor of the Louisiana Territory commit suicide as history reports or was his end far more sinister?”
According to a news release, “In the film, entangled versions of Lewis’ tragic ending at a remote Tennessee inn are imagined by his friend Alexander Wilson (played by Billy Slaughter, “Mindhunter”) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset, “The Card Counter”) — the only witness to Lewis’s final night alive. The historical thriller brings together an award-winning cast and crew that includes John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”), Sonny Marinelli (“Entourage”) and Evan Williams (“Versailles”) as Lewis.”
The movie won Best Feature Film at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, and Best Feature Audience Award at the Gasparilla International Film Festival.
“Amazingly well done! Great cast, storytelling at its finest … Beautifully shot. It was an honor screening ‘Mysterious Circumstance’ at the festival for our world premiere night and awarding this great film Best Feature. Well deserved,” said Susan Gorrell, executive director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
Director Richey said: “The writing and filming of ‘Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis’ was for me the perfect marriage of a lifelong love of historic mysteries and my never-ending obsession with creative endeavors.”
