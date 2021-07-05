A circa 1880 print of President Lincoln and his family is part of the educational exhibit located on the main level of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The print once belonged to educator W.E. Nash of Athens.
In the print is the president and his wife, Mary, with their sons, even though this family never posed together. It is a composite of several prints put together by lithograph printers Kurz and Allison — a company once based in Chicago, Ill. The firm was known for its chromolithography prints — a type of lithography for printing pictures in color.
The print has a sepia tone and measures 27 by 20 1/2 inches. Names of the subjects appear in subtitle form at the bottom of the print under each subject. Below the names is centered the title “Lincoln and Family.” In the print, the family is gathered in the parlor while Lincoln reads from a book. Tad is standing next to his dad looking on, Willie is seated next to Tad and Robert is standing behind Tad. Mrs. Lincoln is seated holding a flower. In the background, the dome of the Capitol can be seen through a window.
Louis Kurz founded the Chicago Lithographing Company, where he worked until it was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. He moved back to Milwaukee, where he started the American Oleograph Company. In 1880, he returned to Chicago and partnered with Alexander Allison in the firm Kurz and Allison. They did this work and many others, including Civil War battles scenes that, even though they were not totally accurate, became the most sought-after collections. The firm remained active into the early 1900s. It is unknown exactly what date they dissolved.
President Lincoln was our 16th president, serving from 1861 until 1865, when he was assassinated while attending a play with his wife Mary at the Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. — just a few days after the war’s end at Appomattox. He was murdered by a confederate sympathizer, John Wilkes Booth. It was a war that took up most of Lincoln’s time and energy trying to salvage the United States of America while the rebellion against the government took place. Political oppositions on many policies and the issue of slavery came to a head when he took office. Southern states formed the confederate states; they fired on Fort Sumter — a United States fort based in the south. Through it all, Lincoln was successful in preserving the Union and abolishing slavery. Through the years, his economic strategies and political views have been reflected upon by succeeding presidents.
Lincoln was a self-educated man. He was born in 1809 in a log cabin on a farm in Kentucky. He grew up with his sister, Sarah, and a cousin, Dennis Hanks. A younger brother, Thomas, died in infancy. The family relocated several times from Kentucky to Indiana and then to Illinois while his father found land to farm. His mother died from milk poisoning in 1818. His father eventually remarried.
Lincoln did not like physical labor. Instead, he spent his time reading and writing. He was not able to attend school on a regular basis due to the necessary farm chores. In 1830, the family moved to Illinois to establish another farm when Lincoln, who had distanced himself from his father, made a choice to go on his own. He became an American lawyer and a statesman, serving as a state legislator in the State of Illinois, and later a U.S. Congressman. He was a Whig Party leader and later a leader of the new Republican Party.
He married Mary Todd in 1842 and they had four children; only one, Robert, lived through maturity. Edward “Eddie” Baker, born in 1856, died in 1860 from tuberculosis and William “Willie,” born in 1850, died of a fever at the White House in 1862. Thomas “Tad,” born in 1853, died of heart failure in 1871 at the age of 18. Lincoln was known to be very fond of children. The deaths of Eddie and Willie brought on a depression for the Lincolns that they continually dealt with. After Lincoln’s assassination, Mary continued to mourn him until her own death in 1882.
Lincoln became a national martyr through his assassination. He is memorialized in many ways and is considered through many polls a top president along with John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. His portrait is on the $5 bill and on the penny. The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was built in his honor and is visited by thousands daily.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
