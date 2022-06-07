“It’s Back!”
The annual Trash & Treasure sale hosted by the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum Guild has returned for a few days of great shopping for everyone beginning Wednesday, June 21.
It is now in two locations, the museum lower level at 522 W. Madison Avenue and the museum annex located next to the museum. This major fundraiser event is sponsored by the Hugh M. Willson Family Foundation.
The two locations will be full of items and only a short walk from one location to the other. There will be many signs that will help you know where to park and how to access the buildings. Special displays will be coordinated to accent the sale.
NOTE: Due to fire marshal restrictions on building capacity, there may be times when you will need to wait in line to enter the sale.
Look for items that you may want to donate to the sale; clean out that closet, attic, or garage! When you are checking around for you unwanted items, keep in mind that books, office furniture, beat up furniture (falling apart), paint cans, magazines, clothing, shoes, mattresses and box springs, bed pillows, non-working electronics, liquids, unframed mirrors, or tube TVs (unless the TV comes with a DVD/VCR player installed and only flat screens), exercise equipment, nonworking electronics, and pianos or organs will NOT be accepted. The Guild will accept furniture pieces, linens in good condition, cooking utensils, sporting goods, toys, crystal, chin, silver, holiday decorations, camping equipment, arts and crafts and many other types of items. All donated items are tax deductible.
Donated items will be received at the museum annex beginning Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, June 18, will be the final day for donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Premiere night” will be Tuesday, June 21, from 5-8 p.m. at both locations to give you early buying privileges. There will be a $10 admission to be paid at the door that night. This year there is an extra hour of shopping! There will be no shopping carts available at either location. Purchases can be made by cash or check. If paying by check, be sure to bring more than one because the two locations’ check out areas will be separate in each location. Purchases between the two locations will not be able to be consolidated into one purchase. Be the one that gets there early and finds that rare item at a great price!
The remaining sale days will be Wednesday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
If you talk to some of the shoppers that go to this sale on a regular basis, you will learn that you should not miss this sale, because you may find a special item at a great sales price! It is a shopping trip that is like going on a Sunday drive, you never know what you may find but you sure will enjoy yourself in the process.
Your adventure may reveal that unique item that catches your eye and makes the perfect addition to your home and at the same time you have supported the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Some of the treasured items that have been purchased over the years include a floral oil on canvas by a local folk artist, Lucile Neil Smith, for $1; a water color created by local artist Frances Graves; a James Hughes original purchased for $3; a Makah folk art doll woven of sweet grass; a handcrafted necklace by Jack Campbell, a local woodcraftsman, was purchased for $1; and a Prada purse was purchased for $20 — way below the current price of a designer purse.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a private, nonprofit organization housing more than 10,000 artifacts in 30 permanent exhibits that represent the culture and history of Southeast Tennessee from the 1700s to the 1940s.
The mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to steward the history and heritage of McMinn County and the region. This mission is met by collecting, preserving, presenting, and interpreting artifacts, artwork, and other items representative of our community’s culture, both past and present.
Meeting this mission offers education and enrichment for the public and visitors of all ages, races, and ethnicities.
