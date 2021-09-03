An original folding church seat from Mars Hill Presbyterian Church is a part of our Athens community exhibit here at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It is another piece of preserved history that dates to the first settlement days of Athens.
The church officially formed in November of 1823 at a time when the community of Athens was being created; businesses were opening, and Presbyterian settlers moving in were looking for a place of worship.
The seat is one of many that was replaced by pews during the celebration of the church’s centennial in 1923 when a campaign was held to purchase pews. Church members had decided that the seats were “noisy and unsatisfactory.” It is made of oak wood and is supported on each side by forged iron scrolls. The initials of the church MHPC are artistically carved into the top of the seats back and a hymnbook rack is on the backside of the chair. These seats were commonly bolted to the floor in rows side by side providing seating in the sanctuary of the church.
Historians Reba B. Boyer and Budd L. Duncan went through the minutes of the church writing a history published in time for the 150th anniversary in 1973. They write that the history of the church founding begins with the Rev. William Eagleton — a pastor of the Presbyterian church in Kingston. He is credited with organizing a small group of Presbyterians looking for a church in 1823. Since the founding, it is written that 37 ministers of the faith served the church by the time it was 100 years old. Unfortunately, the first volume of the church’s records was lost, however, later references in minutes document the original founding date and other activities surrounding the church. During the mid-1820s, the Tennessee legislature granted the church two acres which is now a part of Cedar Grove Cemetery. The group met in a temporary house about a 1/2-mile south of Athens at the start.
Under the leadership of the Rev. Fielding Pope, membership of this small church group grew from 15 to 162 people as they continued to meet in temporary locations. Pope resigned in 1833. He was succeeded by William J. Keith, who only served for one year. The Rev. Levi Rogers Morrison took the reins and, from there, he guided the Presbytery through the building of its first meeting hall. In 1837, they met at the Academy at Athens for the purpose of appointing a building committee. Upon the committee’s recommendation, the members approved making lot 19 of the original plan of Athens their home and to construct their first brick building. The building was completed in 1838. A bell hung in the belfry that was not only used for a call to worship, but also a call to the community for meetings — political or for any other reason.
It was not without struggles that the church remains. The church prospered in growth until the Civil War caused opinions of contention that divided the church. The disagreements grew so strong that the matter of church ownership was filed in Chancery Court and went all the way to the state Supreme Court. During this time, a small group met at the church and the other group met in Cleage’s Hall. By the year 1870, the congregation realized that major renovations to the building were needed due to years of neglect. The original walls were reconstructed and a new sanctuary completed by 1878. While these improvements took place, they met in the Mekeldin building on the corner of Washington and Jackson streets, which has since burned in 2017.
The lasting disagreements didn’t end until the 1880s. The healing began in 1884 when the small congregation invited the other group to meet with them because they had no meeting place. The depression years and a massive fire that destroyed the sanctuary created more challenges with some repairs not being completed until well into the 1970s.
Today, the church is still active. It has a north and south wing, the Gussie W. Fisher wing, and a prayer garden with a labyrinth. Windows made with glass donated by James Getty in 1878 are still in use and the original bell forged in 1837 still rings.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
