The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced auditions for “Evening with the Stars, A Community Showcase of Talent” will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. at The Arts Center in Athens.
The performance of “Evening with the Stars” is Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m., also at The Arts Center. This show is the final event in AACA’s 2022-23 House Blend Concert Series.
“Evening with the Stars,” directed by Andrew Kimball, is an annual event that features auditioned talent from around the region. Performers are invited to audition using one or two representative samples of their repertoire. An emphasis is placed on performances with live accompaniment and AACA House Band, September Song, will provide backup support. A piano accompanist will also be available. Performances of all types are welcome, including singers, dancers, short monologues or dialogues, comedy, juggling, magic, and other types of performance art.
According to a news release, “AACA’s House Blend Concert Series gives local talent the opportunity to perform in a professional setting and allows the audience to experience an intimate concert in a unique atmosphere. ‘Stars’ is the event where ideas are born and local talent is discovered. For instance, the band now known as September Song first played together during ‘Stars’ in 2010.”
Participants must be available for a dress rehearsal at The Arts Center on Thursday, May 11.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 N. White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and weekends for special events (closed Wednesday).
“Evening with the Stars” is sponsored by J-PRO Service Centers and Johnson’s Department Store. House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by CapStar Bank, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Simmons Bank, Tennessee Wesleyan University, and WarrenJackson CPAs.
All AACA performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA also receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
