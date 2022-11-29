Historical researchers peel back layers of history as they look at documents and family collections that take them through a timeline of someone’s life. The timeline on the wall in the main hallway of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum highlights events that affected many lives in and around our community.
Along this timeline of over 400 years beginning with Spanish explorer Hernando Desoto’s visit in 1540, periods of history are noted in information blocks that stand out against a sepia background. Visitors can read an abbreviated account of memorable people and events that took place in and around the area of McMinn County.
An interesting discovery of local African-American history happened a few years ago when historical researchers Ann Boyd and Harriel Blair uncovered the story of Hannah Richards and her grandson, William Richards, now a part of our African-American exhibit.
Mary Prather, later becoming Mary Bridges, was fondly known to many in the Athens community as “Aunt Mary.” She served as a slave in Kentucky and then McMinn County for years until emancipation of all African-Americans in 1865. Although she is not noted on our timeline wall, her life in McMinn County began in 1844 and we are interested in collecting more information about her. She passed away on Aug. 22, 1906, claiming to be 115 years old. Her story was uncovered by historical researcher Glenda Rowland while researching her family history.
In Rowland’s research, she found that her third great uncle had been murdered by Prather’s son, Jack Graham. A lengthy story covers Prather’s life and death as it appears in the Chattanooga News on Sept. 3, 1906, with a headline “A CENTENARIAN, SEVENTY-FOUR YEARS A SLAVE, FORTY-ONE YEARS FREE, MOTHER OF TWENTY CHILDREN DIES AT AGE OF 115, MARVELOUS EVENTS IN THE PERIOD OF A SINGLE LIFE, TRAGEDY OF THE GALLOWS - SON HUNG FOR MURDER, Peaceful Death of ‘Mary Prather’ After Living in Three Centuries.” They credit the Athenian newspaper for the rather lengthy story written by W.F. McCarron.
It was on a Saturday morning in March of 1856 that William Rowland, who ran a small store across from the Salem/Double Springs Church, was found in his storeroom murdered. The act had been done the prior evening and it was believed a hatchet was the murder weapon. As evidence was collected and a trial held, it was determined that Graham was guilty. The motive was anger over Rowland’s refusal to give him credit for 50 cents worth of sugar. His sentence was death by hanging. The hanging was publicized across several counties which drew thousands according to the Athens Post.
“A large crowd assembled to witness the execution, variously estimated at from four to seven thousand persons.”
Mary Prather came to McMinn County in 1844. By that time she already had 10 children, seven boys and three girls all from her first husband, George Graham. She was married four times in her life. Her second husband was a free man, George Williams, with whom she had five children. Her third husband is thought to have been a slave, Handy Ruby, with whom she had five children. Her fourth and final husband was an African-American, Wolford Bridges, whom she outlived.
She originally belonged to William Gibson of Kentucky who lived to be 103 years of age. The Rev. Elias Gibson - an area Methodist preacher for over 50 years - inherited Mary from his father. He owned 1,520 acres in Polk County at Old Fort on the Conasauga River. He eventually sold Mary to David Wilson Prather (b. 1812, d. 1874), the grandfather of Arthur Prather (b. 1866, d. 1944) of Athens, a progressive businessman and inventor, founder of the Athens Table Company.
Her funeral took place Aug. 23 with the Rev. Amos Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church officiating. The 1900 census shows her 80 years old, however, she claimed to be 115 years of age at the time of her death, according to McCarron who wrote that most people in the community regarded her as a “centenarian.”
A brief statement included in her obituary says this, “Aunt Mary Prather, as she was called had long been a familiar figure upon our streets and for many years had lived on the bounty of a generous public who contributed dimes and nickels as she passed quietly and unobtrusively around among people whom she met.”
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.