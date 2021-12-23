A couple of weeks ago, we suggested some things that would make excellent gifts for your older family members and friends. You may have noticed that giving a pet to a senior was not on the list. In some cases, a pet might be the ideal gift, but there are some very important things to consider before taking that step.
It may be tempting to give a cute, cuddly pet as a gift. Along with that precious purr or that fluffy tail that never stops wagging comes a commitment to another life for the next 10, 15 or even 20 years. If you are thinking about giving a pet as a gift, these tips will help you make sure that gift is actually a good idea:
• Ask the recipient if they want a pet. A surprise may feel more festive, but in the long run everyone will be much happier if you ask up front.
• Give a pet to immediate family only. Sometimes a friend might accept a pet just because they don’t know how to say no. And make sure it’s a family decision. When you get a pet, it’s kind of like having a child. There is a lot of emotional, financial, and time concerns. It comes with work. And veterinarian bills. And walks. And flea medication. And unintended messes. So be sure.
• Avoid impulse. If you go to the store for milk and see a child with a box of kittens, resist, unless you were actually looking for a pet. Acting on impulse doesn’t give you the chance to select a pet by its size, activity level, and temperament — all important factors when choosing a pet.
If you have made a decision to give a pet as a gift, there are many, many reasons you should adopt a pet from an animal shelter or humane society. I have three cats that I adopted from our local humane society. I cannot tell you just how special and important these cats are to my family. I only wish I could adopt more, but I have eight cats and my husband says that is enough!
• You will save a life. It is estimated that each year over one million cats and dogs are euthanized in the United States, just because too many pets come into the shelters and not enough people consider adopting when looking for a pet. The number of euthanized could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. When you adopt, you save a loving animal’s life by making them a part of a family and open up shelter space for another animal that may desperately need it.
• You will get a great animal. Animal shelters and rescue groups are brimming with happy, healthy pets just waiting for someone to take them home. Many pets end up there because of a move or divorce, not because the pet did anything wrong. Many are housebroken and used to living with a family.
• It will cost you less. The cost of spay/neutering, vaccinations, and sometimes microchipping is included in the very affordable adoption fee. Ask about special adoption fees. Sometimes an individual has sponsored a certain pet and paid their fees so they can get adopted quickly. The fees for the last two cats we adopted were only $10 each.
• It’s one way to fight puppy mills. If you purchase a pet at a pet store or online, it is a good chance it came from a puppy mill. Animals in puppy mills are housed in horrible conditions with improper medical care and without human companionship. Puppy mills will continue to operate until people stop supporting them.
• You will change a homeless animal’s whole world. You will also be getting a new best friend. What can be better than that?
• Maybe you are looking for a particular pet breed, color, size and temperament. Go online to petfinder.com or to the Shelter Pet Project and search for the perfect pet that is close by.
• You will feel good when you adopt. You can feel proud about helping an animal in need.
If you have decided to adopt a pet, talk with the staff to find that perfect pet for a senior. Ask for a calm, easygoing lap cat with minimal medical requirements. If choosing a dog, ask for an older one. A perfect companion would be a dog around seven years old. These dogs are less energetic than younger dogs and become instant companions. The saying that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks is absolutely false. Older dogs can learn just as fast.
Our local animal shelter is located at 219 Alford Street. The phone number is 423-744-9548. Their hours are from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There are many pets there just waiting on a family to call their own.
If you are giving a pet to a family member as a Christmas gift, you will want to purchase some supplies for the pet. You will want a collar or harness and a leash for a dog because it will need to be taken for walks. For cats, a litter box and kitty litter are a must. If you want an easier method to clean the litter box, use a liner. And you will need an assortment of pet food. Some pet toys are always a wise choice. Dog chew toys will keep dogs from chewing on your furniture. They will also give a dog something to occupy them when they are home alone. There are many cat toys such as toys on a wand that you can play with them while you are sitting which would not be very stressful on a senior. A laser toy for either cats or dogs is a very worthwhile toy and will give hours of fun for your pet.
If you have done all the homework and decided that a pet will bring much-needed joy to an older member of your family, the owner of the new pet will receive so many benefits. But the best thing about having a pet is that you have something to love and you will receive love back.
Our center is an active place for seniors to come and enjoy a wide variety of activities. Below are some of the programs scheduled in the next few days:
• Dec. 27: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Celebrating National Ding-a-Ling Day (learn how to connect with others)
• Dec. 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga
• Dec. 29: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Etowah Health Care
We will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for the New Year’s holiday.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
