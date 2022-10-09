The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) kicked off its performing arts season on Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Henhouse Prowlers at the Sue E. Trotter Theater. AACA welcomed an audience from two states, eight counties, and 13 different cities to the public performance and also introduced bluegrass music to local elementary schools.
According to a news release, “AACA’s performance season was founded with the intent to provide our rural community access to world class performing arts opportunities. A crucial component of the season is that in addition to public ticketed performances, AACA engages professional performers to conduct educational concerts, master classes, and residencies with local school students.”
The Henhouse Prowlers, who partner with the U.S. State Department as Bluegrass Ambassadors, visited North City School, where they performed for the entire student body of third through fifth grade students. The second grade classes from Ingleside Elementary came to the Arts Center for an educational performance in the Black Box Theater.
These educational performances were not only concerts, but also classes in music history, musical instruments, geography, and world culture. Students left the shows knowing where the banjo originated, what role a mandolin plays in bluegrass music, and even learned folk songs from other nations.
AACA provides these opportunities free of charge to all city and county schools thanks to grant support from the C. Scott & Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. The next opportunity for a performing arts field trip is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. AACA invites an audience of up to 800 students for a performance of “Cross That River: The Story of a Runaway Slave Who Became a Black Cowboy” at the Athens City Middle School auditorium. Reservations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis, and more information about this and all free AACA arts education opportunities is available at athensartscouncil.org/arts-education
The Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season includes a diverse lineup of performers with three performances in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at the Arts Center and three performances in the Athens City Middle School auditorium. The next event in the season is Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Athens City Middle School.
Tickets are on sale now for all events in the Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season and there are two ways to save with package discounts. Concert-goers planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for a discounted ticket. Patrons may also purchase a “Celebration Package,” which offers the biggest savings and includes a ticket to all of the six events for $135 for adults and $75 for students. AACA encourages patrons to purchase tickets early.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens.
