Seniors: Don’t forget that tomorrow will be our Christmas Drive-In Bingo.
Pull in the parking area across from the front door. Be sure you are facing the center. You may start parking at 9:45 a.m. The bingo will begin at 10 a.m.
Please stay in your car. We will bring you the bingo cards and a marker. Honk when you have bingo. We will then bring you your prize.
It isn’t supposed to be very cold, so if you would rather sit outside, we will have some chairs available. You will put them in front of your car. Please have on your mask when we approach your car. We will have a PA system so everyone can hear the numbers clearly.
We are all very proud of our seniors for doing what everyone has been asked to do to avoid COVID-19. We have been asking you to remember the 3 Ws: 1. Wash your hands often. 2. Wear a mask. 3. Watch your distance. Even doing all this will not 100% keep you from getting sick.
We usually purchase our groceries at a Kroger Supermarket. I saw that the Kroger Pharmacies were doing the Coronavirus Antibody Test. This test will tell you if you have had the virus because your blood will have the antibodies that will protect you from getting COVID again.
It is possible to have had the virus and not know it. Especially since you may have been asymptomatic, or had no symptoms.
Monday, my husband and I decided to get the antibody test. Unfortunately, both our tests were negative. I was really hoping to have some of those antibodies.
Before we left, the pharmacist told us to keep doing what we had been doing since we have escaped becoming ill so far. Besides following the three Ws very strictly, we also are doing some things to build our immunity. A good immunity may help keep you from getting sick.
An important note: No supplement, diet, or lifestyle modification — aside from physical distancing, wearing facial coverings, and practicing proper hygiene — can protect you from developing COVID-19. The strategies outlined below may boost your immune health, but they don’t protect specifically against COVID-19.
You might be wondering just how you can boost your immunity and help your body fight off illnesses. Below are some ways that might just help with that.
Your immune system works to recognize and identify an infection or injury in the body. Many people think that when they get sick, their symptoms are a sign that they have a virus or infection. However, your symptoms are actually a sign that your body is fighting back against the infection or virus, triggering an immune response.
With every one of your symptoms, your immune system is hard at work.
While bolstering your immunity is easier said than done, several dietary and lifestyle changes may strengthen your body’s natural defenses and help you fight harmful pathogens or disease causing organisms.
Here are some tips you may want to try:
• Get enough sleep. Sleep and immunity are closely tied. Inadequate or poor quality sleep is linked to a higher susceptibility to sickness. Adults should aim to get seven or more hours of sleep each night.
If you are having trouble sleeping, try limiting screen time for an hour before bed, as the blue light emitted from your phone, TV, and computer may disrupt your circadian rhythm, or your body’s natural wake-sleep cycle. Other sleep tips include sleeping in a completely dark room or using a sleep mask, going to bed at the same time every night, and exercising regularly.
• Limit added sugars. Research suggests that added sugars and refined carbs may contribute to being overweight and obese. Obesity may likely increase your risk of getting sick. Curbing your sugar intake can decrease inflammation and aid in weight loss, thus reducing your risk of chronic health conditions like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Given that obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease can all weaken your immune system, limiting added sugars is an important part of an immune-boosting diet. You should limit your sugar intake to less than 5% of your daily calories. This equals to about two tablespoons of sugar for someone on a 2,000 calorie diet.
• Engage in moderate exercise. Moderate exercise can boost your immune system. Studies indicate that even a single session of moderate exercise can boost the effectiveness of vaccines in people with compromised immune systems. Regular, moderate exercise may reduce inflammation and help your immune cells regenerate regularly. Examples of moderate exercise include brisk walking, steady bicycling, jogging, swimming and light hiking. Most people should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.
• Stay hydrated. Hydration doesn’t necessarily protect you from germs and viruses, but preventing dehydration is important to your overall health. Dehydration can cause headaches and hinder your physical performance.
To prevent dehydration, you should drink enough fluid daily to make your urine pale yellow. Water is recommended because it’s free of calories, additives and sugar. While tea and juice are also hydrating, it’s best to limit your intake of fruit juice and sweetened tea because of their high sugar content. As a general rule, you should drink when you are thirsty and stop when you are no longer thirsty.
You may need more fluids if you exercise intensely or work outside. It’s important to remember that older adults begin to lose the urge to drink as their bodies do not signal thirst adequately. Older adults need to drink regularly even if they do not feel thirsty.
• Relieving stress and anxiety is key to immune health. Long-term stress promotes inflammation as well as imbalances in immune cell function. Activities that might help you manage stress include meditation, exercise, journaling, yoga, and other mindfulness practices. Lowering your stress levels can help your immune system function properly.
• Using supplements wisely. It’s easy to turn to supplements if you hear claims about their ability to treat or prevent COVID. These assertions are unfounded and untrue. According to the National Institute of Health, there is no evidence to support the use of any supplement to prevent or treat COVID. However, some studies indicate that the following supplements may strengthen your body’s general immune response: Vitamin C — Studies have shown that taking 1,000-2,000 mg of Vitamin C per day reduced the duration of colds by 8% in adults; Vitamin D — Vitamin D deficiency may increase your chances of getting sick, so supplementing may counteract this effect. Taking Vitamin D supplements when you already have adequate levels doesn’t seem to provide any extra benefits. Two recent studies have shown that about 70% of those COVID patients with serious complications have a deficiency in Vitamin D. If you do not know your levels of Vitamin D, it might be to your advantage to have your doctor perform a test; Zinc — Supplement with more than 75 mg of zinc per day has been shown to reduce the duration of the common cold; Elderberry — One research study has shown that elderberry could reduce the symptoms of viral and upper respiratory infections; Garlic — Garlic has been found to reduce the incidence of the common cold by about 30% — Echinacea — A study has shown that those who take echinacea in the form of a supplement recovered from colds slightly more quickly than those who received a placebo or no treatment.
Remember that some supplements may fight viral infections, none have been proven to be effective against COVID. If you decide to supplement, check with your doctor first and make sure that the supplements have been tested by a third party since these are not regulated by the FDA.
• A study in Germany revealed that singing activates the spleen, helping to increase the blood concentrations of antibodies and boost the immune system. Right now, group singing is not recommended, but you can always sing in the shower, or be like me — sing along with the radio at the top of your lungs while you cook.
• Nutrition. If you are looking for ways to prevent colds, the flu, or other infections, your first step should be a visit to your grocery store. Try to eat a wide variety of foods and aim to eat fruit and vegetables from every color of the rainbow. Your plate will be more enticing to look at and you will ensure that you are getting as many health-boosting vitamins and nutrients as possible. It’s also important to know that you build a strong immune system by maintaining healthy eating habits over time. You can’t eat four oranges at breakfast and expect to be protected that day against catching a cold. You can get many of the vitamins and nutrients as mentioned above in the food you eat.
Here are some foods that will help your immune system: Citrus fruits — Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. With such a wide variety to choose from, it’s easy to add this to any meal. Some to choose from include grapefruit, oranges, clementines, tangerines, lemons and limes. It is important to remember that your body does not store Vitamin C. You will need continued Vitamin C for your health; Red bell peppers — If you think that citrus has the most Vitamin C, think again. Ounce for ounce, red bell peppers contain almost three times as much Vitamin C as an orange; Broccoli — Broccoli is supercharged with vitamins and minerals. Packed with vitamins A, C and E, as well as fiber and antioxidants. Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables you can put on your plate; Garlic — Most of us eat many foods with added garlic. It is widely known to prevent infections. Garlic’s immune-boosting properties seem to come from a heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin; Ginger — Ginger is another key ingredient many turn to after getting sick. Ginger may help decrease inflammation which can help reduce a sore throat and inflammatory illnesses; Spinach — Spinach is packed with Vitamin C, but it’s also packed with antioxidants and beta carotene, which may both increase the infection-fighting ability of our immune system. Just like broccoli, spinach is healthiest when it’s cooked as little as possible so that it retains its nutrients; Yogurt — Look for yogurt that says live and active cultures on the label. These cultures may stimulate your immune system to help fight diseases; Almonds — Almonds contain Vitamin E. It is a fat-soluble vitamin which means it requires the presence of fat to be absorbed properly. Nuts, such as almonds, are packed with the vitamin and also have healthy fats. A half-cup serving, which is about 46 whole almonds, provide 100% of the recommended daily amount; Sunflower seeds — Sunflower seeds are high in Vitamin E as well as high in selenium that has been looked at to combat viral infections; Other foods that can boost your immunity include shellfish, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi and poultry.
Variety is the key to proper nutrition. Eating just one of these foods won’t be enough to help fight off an infection. Pay attention to serving sizes and recommended daily intake so that you don’t get too much of a single vitamin and too little of others.
Not one of these suggestions is a surefire way to keep from getting sick. But keeping healthy is the key to living a better more vibrant life.
Anything we do to improve our health is not a waste of time.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
