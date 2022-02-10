Elizabeth “Faye” Kentfield served a total 21 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard. She retired as a Master Sergeant (E7). Her recorded interview will be shown on Thursday, Feb. 24, as part of our “History for Lunch” program at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The program begins at noon and is free to the public. You can bring your lunch and enjoy the program. Faye will be on hand to answer any questions at the end of the program. The program is sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation.
She was the first woman from our area to join the Air Force in 1967. For several years, her Air National Guard uniform has been here in our military exhibit adorned with her decorations that show her accomplishments within her 21-year service, but we knew little about her. On Thursday, we have the chance to listen to what she has to say about her service, what her motivation was that caused her to serve and her innermost thoughts and feelings about her time of service.
Faye says the Air Force was made for her and that she was made for the Air Force. She sees God’s hand in it from the very beginning, pointing out that the Air Force was born the very same year that she was. She was born with asthma — a breathing condition that would have prevented her from joining the military. However, at the age of 12, her condition was resolved and she was able to breathe freely. When she was in the 10th grade, she remembers a lot of talk about the draft and her brother telling her mother that he didn’t want to sign up.
She stepped up and said, “I’m going to do that” because “somebody has to hold up to our name.”
At the age of 17, she found herself talking to a recruiter. At the time, she thought she would try the Army, however, she ended up joining the Air Force. She entered the Air Force in 1967 and exited in 1991, with only taking a few years off in between to have her daughter and to complete her college education. Her decision left no regrets as she found great pleasure in the opportunities that were offered to her. She encourages women to consider enlisting into military service.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for anyone, everything is there for you.”
She worked in the communications field and found herself many times assigned in areas that were very close to the combat field. Her unit was responsible for delivering messages right down to when toilet paper was needed. She loved her role because she was very progressive and liked to have control over things before her. Her ambition got her put in charge of different operations that helped her achieve rank easily, attributing to her ability to reach the rank of Master Sergeant, (MSgt). The position of Msgt is a promotion of importance as the airman uses leadership, supervisory, and management skills rather than technical skills. She will share how she helped those who worked under her and her superiors.
She has traveled around the world serving across the United States with the Air National Guard and oversees with the Air Force in several countries that include Saudi Arabia, Korea, China, Japan, and England. Most of her service time was spent somewhere oversees. The years went by fast; as she completed four years, she would continue.
“Time just kept going and going without me thinking about it.”
Once she returned to civilian life, she worked with the IRS for a while finding that system slightly disorganized compared to the regimented style of the military that she was used to. She discovered that she was fatigued by PTSD, sought professional help, and found companionship with her dog. To date, she has had a total of five dogs each giving her the interaction and loyalty that she needed to depend on. She highly recommends those transitioning from military to civilian lifestyles to take up companionship with a loyal, loving dog. She notes that she is pleased the military no longer kills the military dogs when their service is done, but instead re-homes them with military personnel transitioning to civilian life.
Faye looks back on her life with praise to God, who she believes had a hand in all she was able to accomplish.
“I’m heavy in the LORD. He breathed for me until I was 12. He set up the Air Force for me. He took me through my education. He gave me the high points of my life.”
When she exited the military life, she became broken, and God helped her get rid the military “stuff” so “I could go back into HIS army. That is where I serve all the time now, because I owe my life to Him.”
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritage museum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.