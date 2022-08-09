The Lowry House, located on East Madison Avenue, is another home that is part of our pictorial display of area historic homes at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. It is considered the oldest home in the City of Athens by many local historical researchers.
You could say that this house is a witness to the growth and change that has taken place in Athens over the last 200 years. The picture that we have is part of a collection of pictures that were taken during one of the Athens historic home tours that took place in the 1970s. The tours included the Harry T. Burn house, Mayfield Log house (destroyed by fire), the Selden house, the Boyd house, the Harris house, the Matlock house, the John McClatchey house, the Keith house, Old College, and Joseph McMinn’s grave.
The Lowry home is an example of a federal style of architecture found in East Tennessee. It is on the National Register of Historic Homes for its local significance, architectural distinction and its connection with McMinn County’s early settlers. Capt. J.E. Raht, C.L. Rice, and Wilberforce Gettys have each owned this property at one time and so have many others. It remains privately owned.
William Lowry and his wife, Polly, purchased the land at the Hiwassee District land sale held in Knoxville in November of 1820. Polly said in a court statement that they immediately came to their new property after purchasing it. They found a land squatter, William Gardenhire, living there in a two-room cabin. Lowry paid Gardenhire $145 for the cabin and all the improvements. They then started to build the home. It is believed that it was the early 1820s when they finished the home and moved into it. Alexander Cleage testified in a court hearing that Lowry was living in the home when he first came to Athens in 1828.
Lowry actively worked with the elected county commissioners in their search for property. He offered a parcel of his property to help establish the new county seat named Athens. He became a prominent citizen in the new community, serving as chairman of the McMinn County Court. He also served as clerk and master of Chancery Court for 10 years. He operated a large farm that included a mill and he actively participated in the trading and marketing business.
He fell upon bad luck in his finances due to his ventures and the fact that he was always willing to sign notes for people which caused him to go into some serious debt. He had been involved in a lawsuit with the heirs of John McGhee, his wife Polly’s brother, over property for many years. In 1860, the court ordered the property to be sold and Alexander Cleage bought it for $20,150. Cleage continued to operate the farm until he died in 1875. The farm had to be sold again to pay off debts that Cleage had incurred.
A past local historian, Susie Williams, was part of a committee that planned a pilgrimage historic home tour around the county and in the city in 1973 and 1974. The group organized as the McMinn Chapter of the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities. The first tour took place in 1973 and attracted some 500 people who were interested in the featured homes. They had another tour in 1974. It is unknown if the annual event continued the next year.
We have a picture in our pictorial display of a stagecoach that had writing on it that says, “Estes Stable lines” and on the door “U.S. Mail.” We have learned that this stagecoach was part of the historic homes tour. It was previously thought the home in the background was the Boyd House, but that is incorrect; it is the Harris/Walthall house located on Cedar Springs Road. Both houses are similar having five over four windows on the front with the exception that the Boyd home is a wood frame and the Walthall home is brick. There are several of these types of homes constructed around the county.
The stagecoach was owned and operated by Ernest B. Estes who had it purposely built for events. He was a local mail carrier and owned a horse farm locally where area folks would board and ride horses. As part of the tour, the stagecoach would take you from the end of the very long Harris/Walthall home driveway to the house.
This home was constructed in 1830 under the direction of its owner, John Howard — the son of George Howard. George Howard had obtained the property from Joseph Calloway in 1827. Neither he nor Calloway ever lived on the property. There is a brick with the date 1830 located on the back wall of the home. Although, it has not been discovered because the house has been painted so much, it was found recorded in the family Bible of T.N. Calhoun — a former resident of the house.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents, and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.