Two Community Artists League, known as CAL, exhibits will take place at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum from May 9 through June 3.
The Annual Open Show will take place downstairs in the Guild Room, while a celebration exhibit of the history of CAL will be held in Gallery 1. Both will run from Tuesday, May 9, to Saturday, June 3, with receiving entries for both on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the museum.
Once called the Athens Area Art Association as far back as anyone can remember, CAL has encouraged artists for years and has presented the work of those artists through many different venues. One is the Goldie Mayfield Gallery located in E.G. Public Fisher Library, where artwork of all kinds can be enjoyed by all free of charge. You can also find artwork at the McMinn County Clerk's Office and purchase the artwork of local artists from Fuller’s Frame Shop, located at 302 W. Bank Street in Athens. Shows also take place at the museum, while the museum maintains its own collection of artwork from area artists year-round.
At some point in their history, the Athens Area Art Association members decided to preserve their activity by creating scrapbooks.
In 1975, a publication announced new officers under their Aug. 29, 1975, charter with a purpose defined as, “The purpose of the association is the exhibiting, developing, encouraging, and fostering the visual arts of the Athens area of works by professional, amateur, and student artists.”
This purpose continues today as local artists continue to mentor others some 50 years later. The president is listed as Laura Brown; vice-president, Ethel Carroll; secretary, Frances Graves; treasurer, Goldie Mayfield; and registered agent, Ethel Carroll.
A newspaper article found in one of the scrapbooks that was published in The Daily Post-Athenian in October of 1991 talks about the association sponsoring an exhibit that included artwork by Joyce Simpson, who taught art at McMinn Central High School and served as a Senior Radio Operator for the Tactical Operations Center with the 196th Field Artillery Brigade in Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War.
Simpson had managed to arm herself with her sketch pad and pencils when she was deployed, which helped her to see her surroundings from an artist’s perspective. When she was tired and alone, she sketched her first pair of jungle boots. The story talks about two patriotic illustrations she created about her experience, while expressing her pride for her service and her experience as an individual soldier. Although Simpson has retired as an art teacher, her love for art has not. She continues to teach others and is a part-time member of our museum staff.
When interviewed during the Athens Bicentennial Celebration Art Show, Frances Graves described the area as “… an artist’s paradise … .” Graves did a watercolor of a view of Athens looking down Depot Hill that was featured on the McMinn County Homecoming ’86 calendar. A watercolor of the Browder Farm done by Graves is on permanent display on the upper level of the museum with artworks by Mayfield, Carroll, and others. The farm sits on Highway 11 on the McMinn/Monroe county line.
Current President of CAL, Becky Pico, is encouraging everyone who has artwork from former members of the association to honor the heritage of the organization by contributing to the exhibit an original piece by one of the artists through an on-loan agreement. All the artists sign their work, so you would only need to look at the bottom of the artwork to see if it was signed by any of those above or people like Hugh Biddle Jr., Rhodelle Cunningham, Letha Allen, Arnold McDowell, Betty Grater, Herbert Schultz, Francis Graves or Carolyn Foster. Bring them by the museum on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The May Open Show is for artists 18 and older. All entries must be original works completed in the last two years. Cash prizes will be awarded. Receiving entries will also be taken on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the museum.
You may submit up to three pieces of 2D and 3D work, which includes all styles and mediums of art, oil acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, mixed media, sculpting, weaving, woodcarving, etc.
The cost is $30 for non-members and $20 for CAL members. There will be an awards reception on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the museum. For more information, contact Becky Pico at 423-508-5953.
