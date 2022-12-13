A poster entitled “Half Century Memorial of the Civil War in America” that served its purpose in advertising and as a calendar may have once hung at the Moore Hardware Company to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the end of the Civil War. It has been a part of the general store exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum for a number of years, but could go unnoticed if you do a quick scan of the store.
Below the framed poster are pictures of tractors outside the J. Nat Moore & Son Feed & Seed business with a picture of Moore and the inside of the business on each side. “Moore Hardware Co.” known in recent years as Moore Discount Furniture and Appliances was managed by the Moore family for three generations before Jack Nat Moore died in 2016 and it subsequently closed. It was a business founded in 1909 and was first located across from the courthouse on White Street; later it moved to the corner of Bank and White streets.
The Moores apparently subscribed to the printing of this commemorative in 1915. It measures approximately 21 inches by 29 inches and it not only commemorates history, it serves as an ad for the company which lists several services offered to the public including the sale of automobiles. “Make Our Store Your Headquarters,” the ad states. They offered hardware implements, stoves, ranges, furniture, queensware, wagons, buggies, paints, oils, seeds, etc.
The poster is in color with a sepia background. It captures war images of stamps, currency, the Battle of Gettysburg and the battle between the Merrimac and the Monitor. There is a picture of the United States Capitol bannered by an eagle that is clutching the “Red, White, and Blue.” President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant are at the top of a series of Confederate and Union generals. In the center is the Confederate Capital in Richmond, Va., and below is President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. There are also pictures of post-war statues. At the very bottom was the tear-off calendar presumed to be 1916, now gone, with the years 1917 and 1918 printed against the sepia background. On the back side is northern and Confederate data along with old war songs, including a copy of the original written verse of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
The poster was printed in 1915 by Kenyon printing company of Des Moines, Iowa. The same company printed a poster of similar design in 1910 to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Confederacy. It was sponsored by the First National Bank of Gainesville, Ga., and contained all Confederate data. A copy of that one is located at the Library of Congress. It features the map of the entire Confederate States, an item contributed from the works of Fitzhugh Lee (b. 1835, d. 1905), the nephew of General Robert E. Lee, who also served as a Confederate General in the Civil War.
After the war, the Ladies Memorial Association of Columbus, Ga., decided they wanted to lay flowers at the graves of the Confederate soldiers. In the spring of 1866, they chose to set one day aside to memorialize the Confederates that had died. They sent letters to every former Confederate state asking them to consider joining in on the ritual. By 1916, ten of them were joining in the memorial activity. Some chose June 3, the birthday of CSA President Jefferson Davis, while others picked the fourth or last Monday in April or May 10, which was the day Davis was captured. This practice evolved into the laying of flowers on both Union and Confederate graves across the country and became the Memorial Day as we know it today commemorating all who have given their life for freedom. Confederate Memorial Day is still recognized either by proclamation or by statutory holiday in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.
We have a full exhibit of Civil War artifacts, photographs, uniforms, and a display of a soldier encampment on the upper level of the museum. We also sell the book “Torn Apart: McMinn County During the Civil War,” written by historians Bill Akins and the late Kenneth Langley in our gift shop.
The authors note that this war has continued to “captivate people today …” and that is so true. Although this year marks 157 years since it ended, we still see many people visiting our museum in search of Civil War history. Some of our visitors have been descendants of those who served such as the visit of Sgt. Wesley Rowland and SPC William Rowland, both who served in the United States Army. They are third generation twin grandsons of Henry Clay McNabb, who is a twin with William Preston McNabb who died from war-related wounds on May 23, 1865. The McNabb twins both served in the 9th Cavalry Regiment during the Civil War. A vintage print of the McNabb twins is a part of our exhibit.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.