New Year’s Resolution: Instead of making sourdough bread, order plants!
We have finally made it to 2022. We are fatigued but still fighting some form of Covid. Many of us are avoiding crowds to stay healthy. One activity that you can do while sequestered is planning your garden for the upcoming year. Now is the perfect time to look through that stack of gardening catalogs or go online to browse for either new plants or old favorites.
Are you surprised that catalogs still arrive? Snail mail is still good for some things. I spend hours reading about what is new and improved. I rediscover heirlooms plants, tried and true old favorites of bushes, trees and new plants, but rarely do I order. My chosen items seem to get put on the back burner and before I know it, it’s time to start cleaning the purple spurge and chickweed out of the garden and seeing what survived through the winter. This year will be different! I will follow through and place the order for plants or seeds.
Each year, the National Garden Bureau selects one annual, one perennial, one bulb crop, one edible, and one shrub to showcase. These plants are chosen because they are popular, easy-to-grow, widely adaptable, genetically diverse, and versatile. This year’s plant list includes Peperomia, Gladiolus, Phlox and salad greens.
Peperomia, we already know as a house plant, has finally come to the garden. They will be great for outside planters since for decades we have been growing them in pots. In the past, there were only a handful of varieties to choose from, but with their new popularity and ease of growth, many additional varieties have come to market. The many types of Peperomia can range from bushy to trailing, upright, or cascading, and from fleshy succulent plants to those less so.
The bulb choice is Gladiolus; this plant is as American as apple pie. Generations of gardeners, from Maine to California, have planted these summer-blooming bulbs into their gardens in spring and been delighted by the gorgeous flower spikes that appear just a few months later. Buckets of long-stemmed Glads are a late-summer tradition, and they can be found at almost any county fair or farmer’s market.
Gladioli are far more exotic than you may think. Most are native to Africa and other arid countries around the Mediterranean. Plant breeders didn’t begin working with gladiolus until the late 1800s, but they have had great success. Today’s bulbs are far showier than those that grow in the wild and the color options are simply incredible. No wonder floral designers, flower farmers, and home gardeners are finding new and creative ways to put these flowers front and center. I plant them deep six inches and find that rarely do they need staking.
Phlox is an easy-to-find wildflower stretching from Florida and Quebec to Alaska. One of the classic American perennials, this was one of the earliest North American natives to enter cultivation. With vibrant flower colors and blooms lasting many weeks, it is easy to understand what caught the eye of so many gardeners through centuries. Although there is great variation within the genus, a tubular flower with five petals is common in all types. Flower color varies between white, pink, magenta, purple, and blue across the genus, some species showing notable orange or red coloration. I still love my grandmothers’ tall magenta phlox, except for the problem of powdery mildew they return to my delight each year blooming in late summer.
You don’t have to wait until the weather warms to plant bare-rooted deciduous plants. They may be planted in January. If you want to work outside now, chose a sunny, dry day to plant fruit trees, nut trees, shade trees, and many shrubs and vines, as well as roses. After planting, remove a third to half of the top of plant; this will help the roots to become established. Remember, when pruning, always maintain a natural form and water heavily.
In addition to planting new plants, now is the time to move plants that need a different location. Be sure to dig a large soil ball, the diameter of the ball should be 8 to 10 inches per inch of trunk diameter. Heavy pruning in our area should wait until February. Make sure the seeds and plants you order are guaranteed for a full year, not just that the plants will arrive alive. Do not order based simply on price. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is and a 5-foot tree for $5.59 could mean that roots are extra.
When given a choice, I always order from a Southern nursery. Plants that are grown in our area have a better chance of surviving. Catalogs can give you a wealth of information on new plants and flowers telling you whether they prefer sun or shade, wet or dry location, when to start seeds and how long before germination.
Now for the mixed green potion of our plant selection; the Asteraceae family is the source of some of the best-known salad greens: Lettuce is a mild-flavored leafy annual that is available in many types, textures, colors, and shapes. Chicories like endive and radicchio are perennial herbaceous plants that punctuate savory dishes with a bitter flavor profile. Dandelion greens, the mortal foe of spring lawns, are a surprisingly diverse culinary addition, offering unique flavor and health benefits.
Now “lettuce” pray for a healthy 2022.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
