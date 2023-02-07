The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Allie Sewell, Jonathan Sumida, Reagan Locke and Wesley “Alex” Gaskins.
Sewell and Sumida are seniors at McMinn County High School, while Locke and Gaskins are seniors at McMinn Central High School.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
•
Allie Sewell, McMinn County
Allie Sewell lives in Athens and is a senior at McMinn County High School. She is the daughter of Shane and Amy Sewell and the older sister of Mia Sewell - a freshman at McMinn.
Sewell participates in the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) as a leader, Mu Alpha Theta, J-Teens, Big Kids Do Science, Outdoor Club, and Life Skills. She has been a member of the varsity soccer team all four years at McMinn, where she served as a captain her senior year.
As a freshman, Sewell was recognized for having a 4.0 GPA and being in the Top 10% of her class.
As a sophomore, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and was recognized again for her 4.0 GPA and being in the Top 10% of her class. She also received the varsity soccer scholastic award for having the highest GPA within her grade level.
For her junior year, Sewell received the State Dual Credit Pre-Calculus subject award and was recognized for her 4.0 GPA and being in the Top 10% of her class. She received the varsity soccer scholastic award, the Coach’s Award for outstanding leadership on and off the field and was named to the 2nd Team All-District. She also participated in Mock Wreck her junior year and was vice president of J-Teens.
In Sewell’s senior year, she received the varsity soccer scholastic award and was named 2nd Team All-District. She was the Scholar-Athlete of the Month for September 2022. She has a current weighted GPA of 4.3 and is still in the Top 10% of her class. She is also an FCA small group leader.
Sewell has volunteered packing Friendly Fellow food boxes for her community, packing Thanksgiving food boxes with the YMCA, and doing numerous activities within her church, such as helping organize Vacation Bible School. She has helped with graduation and class night the last two years. She also helped organize Mock Wreck for the fall of 2022 and does various volunteer work through the clubs in which she is involved.
Outside of school, Sewell attends Athens Church of Christ, where she is an active member of the youth group and volunteers in the church nursery and the elementary-age classes. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, shopping, watching sports, and going on trips.
In the future, Sewell plans to attend the University of Tennessee and earn her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and specialize in labor and delivery or pediatrics.
•
Jonathan Sumida, McMinn County
Jonathan Sumida is currently attending McMinn County High School and is the son of Karen Sumida and Dr. Michael Sumida.
Sumida currently has a 4.0 GPA. He is an all-A student and has received the top 10% in all years of high school. He has taken eight advanced placement and dual enrollment classes and is currently planning to attend the University of Kentucky with the Bluegrass Spirit Scholarship. His planned major is mining engineering as he’s been accepted into the engineering Living Learning Program.
Sumida participates in MYCG, Mu Alpha Theta, NTHS, and Cherokee Singers, and he is the vice president of AAYC. He is also active in student government as the senior class treasurer.
Sumida participated in the homecoming court his sophomore year and has done many hours of volunteer work.
•
Reagan Locke, McMinn Central
Reagan Locke of Athens is the daughter of Adam and Kim Locke and the sister of Ashlee Locke. She is currently a senior at McMinn Central High School.
Locke has a 4.0 unweighted GPA, where she is a projected valedictorian of her graduating class.
As a freshman, Locke was a member of the McMinn Central High School Cheerleading Team. She was awarded the Honors Physical Science Award and recognized as Top Ten Percent of her freshman class. She was an active member in the Pep Club, Cultural Outreach, Anchor, and Skills USA. She volunteered in the community with her clubs at numerous events such as the Festival of Nations, the Englewood School Carnival, and several different food drives.
During her sophomore year, Locke was a member of the McMinn Central High School Cheerleading Team. She was awarded Top Ten Percent in her sophomore class. She was an active member in Skills USA and Pep Club. She was also involved with the cheer camp for the local middle schools.
As a junior, Locke was a member of the McMinn Central High School Cheerleading Team, where she was selected as captain. She was awarded the Honors English III Award, CTE National Honors Society Award, and was Top Ten Percent in her junior class. She placed first in the Cosmetology Christmas Mannequin contest. She was involved with Pep Club, Skills USA (where she served as president), Cultural Outreach, and Interact. She volunteered with the Mountain View Elementary School cheer tryouts, collected cans for food drives, and was involved with cheer camp for the local middle schools. During the summer at UCA Cheer Camp, she was selected for the UCA All-American Cheer Team and was also a Pin It Forward recipient for showing leadership.
As a senior, Locke is a member of the McMinn Central High School Cheerleading Team, where she was selected as captain. She is involved in the Pep Club, Anchor, FBLA, Skills USA, Cultural Outreach, and Yearbook. She has volunteered at Freshman Orientation and is emcee for her school’s karaoke during homeroom. During the summer at UCA Cheer Camp, she was selected for the UCA All-American Cheer Team and was also named Ms. Marvelous Moves.
Locke is a member of Goodsprings Baptist Church in Etowah. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, traveling, fitness, and fashion.
At this time, she is undecided on a college of choice; however, she plans to major in psychology with a minor in criminal justice to pursue a degree in law.
•
Wesley “Alex” Gaskins, McMinn Central
Alex Gaskins is a high school senior at McMinn Central High School with a 4.35 grade point average. He attended Etowah City School throughout his elementary education.
Gaskins has maintained all As from kindergarten through 12th grade. While in high school, he has received awards in Freshman Honors English I, Freshman Honors Biology I, Sophomore Honors Chemistry, Junior AP Physics, Junior AP Chemistry, and the Top 10 Junior Award. As a junior, he also finished fourth in the TWU Calculus Competition. Currently, he is participating in the Skills USA club for mechatronics and has obtained his OSHA10 Industry Certification. He was elected as senior class president this year.
While attending Etowah City School, Gaskins received multiple scholastic and leadership awards, including McMinn County Education Foundation Youth Leadership Award for grades six, seven and eight. He also received the Athens Optimist Club Youth Leadership Award as an eighth grader. He served on the daily American flag team for the school.
Gaskins is a longtime participant with the Boy Scouts of America. He began with Cub Scouts (Pack 74 - Etowah) when he was six years old. He acquired the BSA’s highest rank of Eagle Scout at age 15 and continues to be an active member of Boy Scout Troop 74 in Etowah and Venturing Crew 308 in Athens. He has attained 49 (and counting) merit badges while in Troop 74. Throughout his years with the troop, Gaskins has held multiple leadership positions, including Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, and Quartermaster, among others. He was selected by his peers to be in the BSA Order of the Arrow Honor Society and attended the BSA National Youth Leadership training. He attended Northern Tier High Adventure Base in 2021 and was recommended to be in a future leadership position at this high adventure base camp. He was a summer camp volunteer counselor at Camp Buck Toms in Rockwood. Additionally, he has volunteered and participated in multiple river and trail cleanups in this region, as well as volunteered for multiple community functions, including flag ceremonies, July 4th celebrations, Veterans Day programs, and Christmas parades.
Gaskins has been a member of the McMinn Central High School Golf Team for four years, while playing on the varsity team for three years. He was a 2021 District Tournament Top 5 medalist, and he placed first in the 2022 District 4-A golf tournament, while the Central boys golf team also earned the top team spot in this event. Most recently, he scored second place in the 2022 Division 1 regional golf tournament, assisting the Central team to earn the runner-up spot. His second place win allowed him to compete in the state boys’ golf tournament. He has participated as an individual on the TGA Sneds Tour for two years, where he captured a tournament championship at the 2022 Brainerd G&CC event. He was also nominated for the 2022 Daily Post-Athenian Golf Best of Preps.
Additionally, Gaskins is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys riding dirt bikes, shooting, hiking, canoeing, boating, water skiing, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoys supporting his classmates in their sports of choice as a fan, as he helped lead the student section during football games this past season, and he is the manager for the boys varsity basketball team. He is interested in radio communications and has received his GMRS certification to allow him to assist in communications in outdoor activities.
Gaskins enjoys playing banjo, electric bass, and acoustic guitar. He has been a musical student of Ronnie Raper since 2015. He has been a member of his church’s worship band, primarily as a banjo player, for four-plus years. He has participated at multiple musical fundraisers and community events throughout this area.
Gaskins plans to attend Tennessee Technological University in the fall to pursue an education in chemical engineering, with a keen interest in biofuels and other alternative fuels.
Gaskins is a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and is an active member of the youth group there. He is the son of Wes and Karla Gaskins of Englewood, and the grandson of Ed and Kathy Hannah of Vonore, and the late George and Celene Gaskins of Milan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.