Weave your way through history using loops from used T-shirts on a handmade wooden loom during a visit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
The large loom is one of many hands-on activities being provided for children and can be enjoyed by all at the museum. It is attached to the wall next to our weaving exhibit on the upper level. The colorful loops are found in a basket next to the loom shredded to size from old T-shirts and ready to be used. After you enjoy your creativity, view the finished rugs in our weaving exhibit while you continue your journey through the museum.
Instructions include a four-step process for your weaving experience. First of all, you want to pick a loop from the basket and begin by placing the loop on a starting screw in a horizontal direction over and then under the already in place vertical loops of fabric on the loom until you reach the end screw. On the next piece you want to start opposite of the previous row. If the previous row started with the horizontal loop under the vertical loop, then you would start the next row over the vertical loop and continue the under/over technique. If your loop is too long, you simply wrap it around the end vertical loop to shorten it, and if it is too short, then you connect another piece using a slip knot which is illustrated in pictures provided at the end of the instructions. You can continue the project until there is no more weaving room. It is on its way to being a rag rug! However, for our purposes, we take it apart and begin the project again!
Our loom looks like a giant potholder loom resembling the small approximately 8-inch looms that were marketed as children’s weaving crafts in the 1950s. It came with enough loops to make two potholders and a hook to help with the weaving. The kits were marketed as a children’s toy; however, the craft is actually much older than that and was commonly used in earlier homes as a tool to create potholders and rag rugs. Later on, some of these smaller looms were made of plastic.
Sock factories found they were creating an abundance of loops called “loopers” during manufacturing while cutting off pieces of the sock or hosiery from the looper machine. They started to market them with the small looms to make money. Depression-era women used the kits to create potholders and hot pads. Colors were limited to the color of the sock being made. I will add that if you want to see a looper machine, we have one in our Crescent Hosiery Mills exhibit on the main level of the museum. When the sock companies started having their product made overseas, it created a looper shortage. By the 1950s, companies intentionally made loops using colorful materials to market as crafts for children.
You will see that weaving takes some time and patience. It helps you appreciate the time and effort the earlier settlers put into making items they needed around the home. They found a use for everything in the home. They didn’t throw out clothing or unwanted fabric, instead they wove it into something else. The materials may not have been as colorful because they used whatever they had at the time.
The craft is very old dating back to the ancient civilizations and started with man twisting plant fibers together for strength. The Holy Bible speaks of the loom and of weaving at many different times.
Job of the Holy Bible wrote, “My days are swifter than a weaver’s shuttle, and are spent without hope.”
The shuttle is a tool used with the loom that fits into the warp threads weaving the thread into the weft of the fabric. The weave technique was also found to be a strengthening technique when building shelter with branches, sticks and other materials.
As you weave, you will notice that it takes a bit of concentration and the skill of managing your loops with your fingers. The vertical loops are called the “warp” loops and the horizontal loops are called “weft” loops. The same is true while weaving thread on a larger loom like the one we have on display next to this exhibit. While working your loops, you may find yourself wanting to have a tool like a hook to help pull the loop through. Pulling the loops through takes hand/eye coordination and a good finger dexterity. You will find yourself counting and measuring throughout this project while you fit the loops in.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
