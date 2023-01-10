Most of us at the senior center have made a New Year’s Resolution to exercise more. We have sort of been slacking here at the center with our exercise classes. This month, which also starts a new year, we have begun our exercises again. This week we are doing Coffee-Break Exercises. A coffee cup is held instead of weights.
Each Tuesday and Thursday between 9:30 and 10, we have group exercise at the center. We vary our exercise routines each day. We include chair exercises, yoga, aerobic, band exercises, exercises with weights, and exercises especially for those with arthritis.
I thought that I would share just how important exercise is to everyone, especially older adults. All the benefits may just surprise you.
The first benefit we will look at is how exercise helps those with arthritis.
One of the most efficient ways to manage arthritis is exercise. Exercise is crucial for people with arthritis. It increases flexibility and strength, reduces joint pain, and helps combat fatigue.
You might be saying that you feel too bad or stiff to exercise. You don’t have to run a marathon to help reduce arthritis symptoms. Even moderate exercise can ease your pain and help you maintain a healthy weight. When arthritis threatens to immobilize you, exercise keeps you moving. I have arthritis in my back and I can tell you without a doubt that moving helps with the pain. The more I sit still, the stiffer I am when I get up to move around. The more I get moving, the stiffness and pain decreases.
The exercises work the muscles that support the joints, improve your range of motion, strengthen the muscles, and aid in relaxation. Exercise will involve almost all the joints in the body including the neck, back, hands and fingers, shoulders, arms, elbows, wrists, hips, legs, knees, ankles, and even toes.
Range-of-motion exercises refer to the ability to move your joints through the full motion they were designed to achieve. When you have osteoarthritis, pain and stiffness make it very difficult to move certain joints more than just a little bit, which can make even the simplest tasks challenging. Range-of-motion exercises include gentle stretching and movements that take joints through their full span. Doing these exercises regularly can help maintain and even improve the flexibility in your joints.
Now we will look at some other ways exercise can improve your health:
• Aerobic/endurance exercises strengthen your heart and make your lungs more efficient. When your heart muscle is stronger, daily activities such as climbing stairs, lifting a laundry basket, or trimming bushes won’t put as great a strain on your heart muscle. Regular exercise can lower your blood pressure and energy levels so you can enjoy your favorite hobbies without needing to stop for a break.
• Exercise improves blood flow throughout your body, including your brain. This helps flush out unwanted products from the brain, preventing issues with memory loss, the ability to process information and problem solving, which can eventually lead to dementia if left untreated. Exercise can get you up and out of the house, often around other people, and gives you opportunities to interact and engage with others to keep your mind sharp.
• When you engage in balance and flexibility, doing these types of exercises can improve your confidence in your ability to move around with ease. When your body feels stronger and you are more in tune with what your muscles are doing, you can move around confidently and not spend your days living in fear of losing control in a fall. When you are confident in your body’s abilities, then you can be a more active adult.
• The strengthening exercises help maintain and improve your muscle strength. Strong muscles can support and protect joints that are affected by arthritis.
• Exercise requires the bones inside your body to work hard. While exercising, you are building up bone density. Improving your bone density can reduce the risk of breaking bones and facing more pain and limited mobility.
• With regular exercise comes regular sleep. Temperature fluctuations during and after a workout can help your body fall asleep quicker and get into the deep, restorative sleep it needs to stay healthy and strong.
• Exercise improves your mood. As many adults get older, it’s natural to experience periods of feeling down or even some depression over changes taking place in your life. Exercise of all kinds trigger the body to release endorphins, a chemical that improves mood and feelings of happiness. Engaging in an exercise class such as the one we have here at the center every day is a great way to socialize and develop friendships with other seniors nearby. The social benefits of exercise for older adults goes a long way in boosting their mood and improving their outlook.
• Exercise relieves pain. Endorphins that you will receive act like a natural painkiller and help with long-term pain. Regular exercise can strengthen muscles, lessening chronic pain and your risk of injury.
• Exercise gives you more energy. Physical activity increases your heart rate and gets your blood flowing. More oxygen and nutrients to your muscles mean higher energy levels. One study found that 90% of people who completed a regular exercise program reported less fatigue compared to those who did not exercise.
• You will live longer if you exercise. According to the World Health Organization, lack of physical activity is one of the leading causes of death. This is because leading a sedentary lifestyle can lead to heart problems, obesity, diabetes, risk of cancer, and other fatal health conditions. Engaging in regular physical activity such as wailing gets you off your chair and reduces the risk of these serious health conditions.
I hope that maybe I have convinced you to come and join us in the exercise classes. If you are like me, you may be telling yourself some reasons not to come exercise. Now I will let you in on a few of these excuses that I have used and why you should not pay attention to them.
• I have too much pain. Some pain and discomfort is typical when you first start to move, but after a few minutes, you will usually feel better. Something that may help is to take an anti-inflammatory (NSAID) or use a hot pack or pain-relieving cream before you exercise.
• I’m just too tired. Once you get started, you will probably feel like finishing. Though it seems counterproductive, exercise relieves fatigue. Physical activity increases circulation throughout the body which triggers the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins which can make you feel more alert and invigorated.
• I just don’t have time. The exercises only last about 30 minutes. Make a schedule so that you will have all your other obligations completed so you will not have to worry about anything else you need to do. Be sure to add the exercise classes to your schedule.
• Exercise is boring. Look for a buddy to bring with you. It’s always easier to exercise when others are counting on you. If you come by yourself, there will be plenty of smiling faces here to exercise along with. We mix up the types of exercises here to make it fun.
• I’m too self-conscious. You will not feel out of place here. There are plenty of first timers planning to exercise. We are all in this together.
• Exercise classes cost too much. There is never a charge for any of our programs here at our center. We will have complimentary water for you also.
• It’s been so long since I’ve exercised, I don’t know where to begin. The exercises we do are for any level of expertise.
Whether you are an expert in exercise or just a beginner, you will fit right in with our exercises. Come as you are and leave feeling better about yourself.
Below are some other exciting activities we have planned:
• Jan. 12: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. - Exercise; 10 a.m. - Bingo with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11:30 a.m. - Cranium Crunchers
• Jan. 13: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast Banana Splits, Choose your favorite activity
• Jan. 16: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
• Jan. 17: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 9:30 a.m. - Exercise; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11:30 a.m. - Elvis Celebration
• Jan. 18: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11:30 a.m. - Sugar Awareness with Joy Daniels
• Jan. 19: 9 a.m. - Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. - Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Water Bead Air Freshener
• Jan. 20: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Complimentary consultations and a speaker with Randy Rogers Law Firm; 12:30 p.m. - Luncheon
