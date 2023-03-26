Vintage portraits of Judge George W. Triplett (b.1809, d. 1884), and his wife, Pamela Andres Head (b.1810, d. 1891), believed to be circa 1850 are part of the room décor in Gallery 2 at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
They are the paternal grandparents of Lillie Triplett Jones, wife of Clement James “Clem” Jones. Clem was a war hero who was also an attorney. He lived out his life serving the Athens community in different capacities. He was known as the “hero of Iloilo” because he single-handedly captured the Filipino flag while under heavy fire during the Spanish-American War. Lillie was a descendent of a long line of ancestors who were willing to join in battle to defend the causes they believed in. Her ancestry can be traced back to a John Triplett who was a public surveyor commissioned by George III, the King of England.
The paintings are oil on canvas by an unknown artist and are already showing their age by the paint cracking that has occurred through the years. They are each framed in a green wooden frame trimmed with gold that fans out to measure 17 inches by 17 inches.
The judge and his wife dressed like royalty for this sitting and included some of their jewelry. Notice that Judge Triplett has a red, possibly ruby, ring on his forefinger. Wearing the ring on the forefinger can represent leadership, authority and power. In earlier days, monarchs or kings would wear their ring on this finger because it is the finger used to warn or instruct. He is dressed in a heavy jacket or robe that looks to be possibly trimmed or lined with fur or a velvet material that shows around the collar. He is wearing a beige vest or shirt and what looks like a silk ascot around his neck and tucked into the button vest or shirt.
Pamela is wearing a lace head covering with a silk scarf secured at the base by a jeweled sterling scarf ring. Her dress has a low-cut neckline trimmed in embroidered lace that rests on her shoulders. She was a charter member of the First Baptist Church at Owensboro, Ky., formed in 1835. George served as the clerk of this church from 1841 to 1857.
The Triplett family history is full of service and commitment with George ending up serving Daviess County, Ky., as its judge. He also served in the Kentucky legislature as state senator. He was a major in the Confederate Army and was elected to the Confederate States of America congress, in which he served until the defeat of the South. His commitment to serve his country probably was influenced by his father, Hedgeman Triplett, who ran away from home at the age of 16 to join the army in the Revolutionary War. At 18, he was a lieutenant and was at the Battle of Yorktown with three of his four brothers, of which two were captains.
George grew up in a family of 12 children. He pursued the study of grammar, geography, surveying, trigonometry and other subjects on his own advancing through higher grades than an ordinary student would have. He worked as a teacher for six years when, in 1827, he met and married Pamela.
He and Pamela moved to Daviess County, where he continued his work as a surveyor. He was in charge of a school in Owensboro. He merchandised and they took up farming. He operated a wood yard at Bon Harbor on the Ohio River, which was three miles below Owensboro. His surveying career of 17 years made him a veteran surveyor in Kentucky and included him becoming the Deputy County Surveyor for Daviess County. It is written that there was hardly any place he hadn’t measured in that county. He was chosen the judge over Daviess County, Ky., for which he served until 1878.
The Tripletts had 11 children. Six of them were sons, two died in infancy, two ran steamboats on the river, one of them was Lillie’s father, Captain John, and the last two were a stock raiser and a miner/land owner. Of the daughters, one died at age 20 and the other four married and moved to other areas.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
