The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced registration is open for a variety of summer arts programs for all grades. Unless otherwise note, all events take place at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens.
Kids Arts Camp 2023 is a twice-occurring, one-week camp for students who complete grades K-6 in the 2022-23 school year.
A news release stated, “This camp is a fun-filled week with all the arts for newbies and practiced performers alike led by Kay Frank and Lisa Sharp.
The camp includes daily classes in art, music, drama, and dance. The camp day is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, ending with a performance on Friday at 1 p.m. of “Rock & Roll.”
Kids Arts Camp takes place at The Arts Center. Students may attend camp in week one (June 5-9) or week two (June 12-16). Tuition is $90 per camper and includes all materials and a T-shirt.
Note that kindergarten-aged students must have completed that grade during the 2022-23 school year.
The registration deadline for all weeks of Kids Arts Camp is Monday, May 22. Early registration is advised as camps fill up quickly and spots are limited. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Kiwanis Club of Athens, Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund, and McMinn County Education Foundation. The deadline for scholarship applications for Kids Arts Camp is May 15.
Jr. Musical Theatre Camp 2023 is where students in grades K-6 spend two weeks preparing to perform a 30-minute musical.
The news release stated, “This camp is focused on learning how to prepare for and produce a show and is a good learning opportunity for youth planning to audition for performances at school or with Athens Community Theatre.”
The camp day is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 19-30, ending with three ticketed performances of the 30-minute musical “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS” on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.
The first day of camp includes an audition for the show, which campers will prepare for that morning during camp. All camp participants are guaranteed a part in the show.
Camp tuition is $200 and includes materials and a T-shirt. The registration deadline for Jr. Musical Theatre Camp is Monday, June 5. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Kiwanis Club of Athens, Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund, and McMinn County Education Foundation. The deadline for scholarship applications for Jr. Musical Theatre Camp is May 29.
Theatre Camp 2023 is a two-week theatre intensive providing classes in acting, stage movement, and music for ages 11-17.
According to the news release, “This camp offers collegiate level instruction in a fun and encouraging setting and is not limited to experienced actors — all youth are welcome and will benefit from this deep dive into the process of theatre.”
The camp day is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for two weeks, July 10-21. Camp ends with an evening performance of the original musical “The Feather” by Kelly and Bob Borwick and Pam Thigpen on Friday, July 21.
The cost of the camp is $250 and all materials and a T-shirt are included. The registration deadline for Theatre Camp is Monday, June 26. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available through the Kiwanis Club of Athens, Marian Biddle Trew Scholarship Fund, and McMinn County Education Foundation. The deadline for scholarship applications for Youth Theatre Camp is June 19.
Visual Arts Mini Camp, for ages 5-12, offers two-hour daily small group workshops in a variety of media. The workshops are divided into smaller age groups as follows: Ages 5-7 meet from 9 to 11 a.m.; ages 8-10 meet from noon to 2 p.m.; and ages 10-12 meet from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 24-28. On Friday of the camp, the last 30 minutes for each age group is an exhibition of completed work.
The cost of Visual Arts Mini Camp is $75 and includes all materials. The registration deadline for Visual Arts Mini Camp is Monday, July 10.
Scholarships are not offered for Mini Camps, however, according to the news release, “AACA will not let financial limitations be a barrier to participation in the arts — contact The Arts Center to discuss financial assistance or payment plans.”
Arts Center staff is available for questions via phone or in person during office hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and early registration is encouraged as camps fill up quickly and spots are limited.
An additional application is required for financial assistance. The scholarship application is available upon request from The Arts Center. Visit in person, call 423-745-8781, or email media@athensartscouncil.org for scholarship applications.
Registration for all camps is available online at athensartscouncil.org/camps/
You may also register in person at The Arts Center or by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.