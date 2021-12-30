Gussie Wilson Fisher’s gift that helped secure the funding for the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum so many years ago reflects on her heartfelt motivation to bring literacy and programs to the community. She was an active member of the Browning Circle, a group that formed in 1891 that became the driving force in the establishment of a free library, and she was the wife of Edward G. Fisher.
It was an endeavor to “stimulate intellectual development of its members and to help the community in its improvement.” This was a dream the members had for many years, according to a Daily Post-Athenian article published in 1986 which also featured the founder of the group, Mary Noel Moody.
Moody proposed the women’s group with six lady friends one day that kicked off fundraising efforts to promote literacy within the community with a vision of having a library someday. The name Browning was taken from the poets Elizabeth and Robert Browning. Moody was involved in woman suffrage and other women’s rights. She was present at the state capital in Nashville the day women across the nation were given the right to vote during that “perfect 36 vote” made possible by Rep. Harry T. Burn.
She wanted to bring to the community literature and planned programs within member homes to study a wide range of subjects, including many different literary writings like Shakespeare, world history, philosophies, and economics for example. They could do this by paying membership dues that could be used to purchase the literature which members could pass around to read. This began their first literary library circle. In the future, there would be guest speakers and even men would be allowed to attend certain programs. The group began fundraising efforts to raise money to be able to have a library within the community. Their fundraising efforts paid off little by little as they grew from building to building. This club was a member of the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs and became the second oldest federated club in the state.
One of the club’s projects was the creation of a World War I service flag. That flag is framed and is part of our military exhibit. The flag displays 13 stars that represent a son or a husband of a club member. A yellow star represents the one who never returned home, Lt. Ben Wilson, who was killed during the fighting. Next to the flag is a list of those who had a blue star on the flag. One of them is Edward G. Fisher. He served in the 30th Division in France.
Edward passed away suddenly while at home in 1961 at the age of 65. He was a director of Athens Hosiery Mill and Athens Stove Works, Inc., and former director of First National Bank. He was one of a line of several Fishers — a family that settled in Athens in 1835 bringing to the area woodcrafting skills and becoming a driving force in the growth of the community.
Gussie was serving on the club’s library committee when the funds became available to build a library; she was on hand to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony. The library was named the E.G. Fisher Library, named for him. It opened on Hornsby Street in 1969. It was moved to its current location on Ingleside Avenue in 1997.
His father was Robert Fisher Sr., most widely known for his invention of the Fisher Book Typewriter. His invention earned him the John Scott Medal by the City of Philadelphia for “Meritorious Invention.” This typewriter is on display at the museum. He was an inventor, an industrialist, and a financial entrepreneur in the area for most of his life. Edward’s brother, Robert Jr., also joined him in following his father’s business path for most of his life.
We have several artifacts dating back to the 1800s from the Fisher family that is representative of what they gave to the community; one piece is a Jackson Press created by family patriarch Jacob Fisher who moved here from Virginia with his family in 1835. We have photographed prints of art work done by Flavius Fisher — the youngest son who was known for his fine portrait work in Knoxville, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the story of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Yearly membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
