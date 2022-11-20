The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will present the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra in a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Athens City Middle School auditorium.
This concert is the third event in AACA’s Bicentennial Celebration Performance Season, which includes a diverse lineup of performers with three performances in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater at The Arts Center and three performances in the Athens City Middle School auditorium.
The Dec. 11 matinee marks the first time the full chamber orchestra has appeared in Athens in nearly five years. They will perform under the direction of KSO Music Director, Maestro Aram Demirjian. The 2020 recipient of the Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award from the Solti Foundation U.S., Demirjian is acclaimed for his work as the music director of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (KSO) and frequent appearances with the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia, Pa. He is sought after for his “graceful, energetic direction” according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune.
The concert program will include classical repertoire and popular holiday favorites. Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for students and $30 for adults. Concert-goers planning to attend each of two or more events can purchase a “Flex Package” for discounted tickets.
All Athens Area Council for the Arts performances are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Tickets and more information about this and all programs of AACA are available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.