The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced its 2022 holiday play “Miracle on 34th Street,” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture “Miracle on 34th Street.”
The ACT has an open call for two auditions: Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. The show runs for six performances across two weekends from Dec. 2-10.
ACT is seeking performers ages seven and older of all genders and ethnicities to audition for about 20 roles. There are three male principle characters (including Santa Claus), two principle roles for women, one for a young girl, and about 14 ensemble parts for any gender, as well as an elf chorus.
No advance preparation is required. Those auditioning will be asked to do a cold read from the script. Anyone interested in participating in the show on stage, backstage, or behind the scenes should attend an audition.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is directed by ACT veteran Autumn Lowry and produced by J. Brad McKenzie.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is sponsored by Mayfield Dairy. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.