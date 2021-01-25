Artificial limbs or prostheses are part of our medical display at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. The artificial limbs represent those worn by people who had lost their own either through war, trauma or disease and are made of materials that were available. War pushed the advancement and development in the area of prosthetics because many soldiers lost their limbs. Production of different types of prostheses started advancing after the Civil War, but technological developments increased at a faster rate after World War II.
In a glass display case, we have some artificial limbs surrounded by other medical artifacts. We have a circa 1940s forearm equipped with hooks for the hand with a leather covering, a 1940s hand made of wood and leather, a circa 1950s artificial hand made of metal, plastic and leather, and a wooden leg.
The artificial leg is a very thin molded piece of wood with a rubber covering on the bottom for its shoe. It has a cut out for the stump to rest in and it attaches at the waist with a leather belt. The design brings to mind where the term “peg leg” came from. This artificial leg was once worn by a local resident, Mr. Fred B. Burke (b. 1903, d. 1987). There is a picture of him wearing this artificial leg included in the display. The artificial leg has no knee to allow for bending.
The person who made artificial limbs was called an “artificial limb maker.” The type of material used depended on what was available and, many times, it was what the person was used to working with. Iron workers made artificial limbs using iron while carpenters used wood with leather coverings and attachments. It was not unusual to hear or know about someone who crafted their own artificial limbs. Plastic began being used when it became available, along with the molds created to make an artificial limb.
James Gillingham (b. 1839, d. 1924) was a Victorian boot and shoemaker by trade. He began to make artificial limbs around 1863 by using leather to mold them directly to the natural limb before hardening the leather. He molded the artificial limb similar to the way he made a shoe. His work was described in a medical journal as “strong, light and durable.” He could make a limb in 10 days. People described them as “easy to wear, to repair and very life like.” He documented his work by taking photographs. He is featured in the Chard Museum in Somerset, England.
Samuel Decker was a Civil War veteran who designed and made his own artificial limbs. His hands were destroyed in a gun accident in 1862 during the Battle of Perryville in Kentucky. He used metal and leather to create artificial forearms and hooks for hands so that he could eat, dress and even write. It is unclear how he accomplished the task; some writers say his wife did the physical work while he supervised. A picture of him is online at the website www.visitthecapital.gov He later worked as a door keeper for the House of Representatives.
An 1886 article published in the Chattanooga Commercial newspaper talks about a situation that happened when a group of veterans wearing artificial legs were determined to march in time at a gathering. They met with challenge when the grade changed to a slope and had to fall out to make adjustments to their wooden legs in order to continue.
Walking proved to be harder than riding a bicycle, according to an 1896 article in the Nashville Banner which points out improvements in the function of the artificial limb and credits those improvements to those that wore them. The biggest problem with an artificial leg was balance and mobility.
A natural leg weighs 10 pounds, while an artificial leg weighed about three pounds, causing an unbalance. Also, when the heel hit the ground, the lack of mobility in the knee would kick the leg out forward. Ball bearings and springs were added with a system of cords as conduits through the inside of the artificial limb attaching to the toes. The change in tension allowed for standing, running, dancing and sitting with one limb tucked under.
Today, prosthetics include replacing a variety of body parts along with arms, hands and legs. Care is given to making the attachment to the natural body part and the artificial one as close to natural as possible. Our modern technology allows us to have optimal design and a variety of materials to use, including acrylic resin, carbon fiber, thermoplastics, silicone, aluminum and titanium. Foam is used to cover the prosthesis and mold it to appear lifelike.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly memberships to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.