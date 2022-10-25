I heard something interesting the other day on the radio. It said that there were over 500,000 people in the world that are over the age of 100. The highest population of people over 100 is in Japan, then France, Italy and then the U.S. The United States is fourth when it comes to living over 100. The radio host said that the reason the U.S. lags behind was probably due to the fact that people in other countries take better care of themselves than we do in the United States.
The other countries have an 80% less occurrence of breast cancer and prostate cancer, cleaner arteries and lower cholesterol, stronger bones, half the risk of hip fractures, leaner and fitter bodies, and remarkable mental clarity. Some of the reasons why is because their diet is mainly plant based, eating a lot of vegetables, fruit, and legumes, drink alcohol in moderation, not much smoking, they are more active, they burn a lot of fat, and in Japan they practice hara hachi bu, which means eating until you are only 80% full.
If we want to live to be 100, there are some things we need to work on to make the aging process a little easier and perhaps to live to see the age of 100. I would like to share with you some of those things, of which many of those in Japan, France, and Italy are already doing.
• Take care of your mental health. Have a positive attitude. You are what you think you are. Everyone needs to anticipate the changes that are inevitable. If you perceive these changes as negative, it will add stress. This type of stress can even lead to depression.
• Eat healthy. Eat a diet with many vegetables and fruits. Don’t overeat. It is best to stick to a balanced diet that consists of 2.5 cups of vegetables, 1.5 cups of fruit, 6 ounces of grains, and 3 cups of dairy per day.
• Don’t overindulge. Too much alcohol, tobacco, fatty foods, sweets and even soda can be a bad thing. This can cause increased insulin and leptin, which control blood sugar and fat storage. A poor diet can also increase free radicals in your body, which can damage your DNA and age you. Even watching too much TV can shorten your life. An Australian study reports that for every hour of TV watched after age 25, people lose 22 minutes from their life expectancy. If that’s not bad enough, TV makes you vulnerable to several other aging pitfalls such as a sedentary lifestyle and social isolation.
• Exercise regularly. Forty-five minutes of aerobic exercise 3-4 times each week is recommended. Increased physical activity has many benefits including decreasing the chance of dementia by 25%. This is due to exercise strengthening the hippocampus, the region of the brain associated with learning. Play golf. A recent study in Sweden has shown that golfers on the average has a life expectancy of five more years than those who do not play golf.
• Get enough sleep. Getting less than 6.5 hours of sleep puts you at risk for a host of physical and mental problems. Plus not getting enough sleep may mean a higher risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Sleep improves your memory. Chronic lack of sleep adversely affects your brain’s function and speeds up the aging process. A test called the “Sleep Onset Latency Test" can determine if you are sleep deprived. In the middle of an afternoon, gather a spoon and metal tray. Lay the metal tray beside your bed. Check your watch. Lay down on your back and hold the spoon over the side of the bed above the metal tray. When you fall asleep, you will drop the spoon, hitting the tray which should wake you up. If it took 15 minutes or more, you are getting enough sleep; 10 minutes, you are not getting enough sleep; but if it only took five minutes or less, you are severely sleep deprived.
• Stay social. Those with strong social ties have been shown to have a 50% higher chance of living longer than those with poor social relationships. Having a social life leads to a sharper mind, gives you a sense of belonging, and keeps you connected to the world around you.
• Soak up some sunshine. You can receive vitamin D from sun exposure. This will help your immune system, regulate cell growth, promote calcium absorption, and protects against certain types of cancer, bone disease, and diabetes. Just being in the sun for 20 minutes every day can give your body the required amount of vitamin D. Just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen to protect your skin from damage that can cause wrinkles, sun spots, skin cancer, and loss of firmness.
• Do brain aerobics. Engage in mental stimulating activities. Keeping your brain stimulated can even reverse mental decline. Work crosswords, use the computer, write letters, and read. Join in group activities. The more you challenge your brain, the better it performs.
• Limit salt. You need to keep your insides healthy too. A high sodium diet can cause high blood pressure. It can lead to serious health complications such as heart attack, stroke, and a decline in cognitive functioning. Try not to add extra salt to your food and steer clear of anything with more than 20% of your daily recommended value of sodium.
And finally, everyone needs to get over their stereotypes about getting older. There is so much more in life than how you look and what other people think about you. These people have had incredible lives and careers. That is what is important.
As you are growing older, learn to age gracefully. Be confident about your age. I will not be ashamed to tell you that when I am told I look younger than my husband who is nine years younger than me, or when my son’s friends tell me I look the same as when I had them in school, this makes me feel good. In a family with premature graying, I have vowed not to ever have gray hair, as long as you can buy hair color. This is my choice. I choose to care about what I look like. And it is OK to care about your outside appearance. If you want to get a nip and tuck from a plastic surgeon, it’s OK. There will always be Botox, the stores will always have shelves full of anti-aging creams, and there will be many plastic surgeons. It is a matter of personal preference. Having confidence in yourself is not bad. Just remember not to judge people about how they look. You don’t know their story. Everyone deserves the same respect. You don’t judge a book by its cover. Open up that book and learn from it.
If you want to age gracefully by doing many of the things listed, then all you have to do is to visit our senior center. We have almost all the things covered. You will get exercise, eat a balanced lunch, you will learn new things, you will make friends, and your mind will be stimulated. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until the last person leaves.
• Oct. 27: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. - Lunch Compliments of Starr Regional Medical Center; 11:30 a.m. - Arthritis Exercise with UT Extension Agency
• Oct. 28: 9:30 a.m. - Breakfast, Choose your own activities
• Oct. 31: 9 a.m - Games; 10 a.m. - Halloween Bingo; 11:30 a.m. - Halloween Party and October Birthday Celebration
• Nov. 1: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - No Name Icebreaker Game; 11 a.m. - Cook for Your Pet Day
• Nov. 2: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Football and Turkey Detective Game
• Nov. 3: 9 a.m. - Games; 10 a.m. - Bingo; 11 a.m. - Sandwich Trivia; 11:30 a.m. - National Sandwich Day Lunch; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Medicare Counseling
