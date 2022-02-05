Primitive folk art of the late Lucile Smith, a locally-known African-American artist, is on exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum in observance of Black History Month. The exhibit will continue through the month of February.
Members of the museum can tour the exhibit free, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee, which includes a full tour of the other museum exhibits.
Lucile did not set out to be an artist by career; she was a self-taught artist. As a child, she found herself picking up a pencil and drawing old houses and other subjects from her memory. After her marriage to Alonzo “Lonzo” Smith in 1932, she found herself painting while she waited on him to get out of work from the Athens Plow Company. She was influenced by what she saw in her life. She was able to take vivid pictures from her memory and place them on canvas or poster board using paint. When she could not afford canvas, she used poster board or the cardboard pieces that were found in packaged shirts. If she didn’t have any paint, she used magic markers.
Her time spent resulted in a large collection of work with subject matter that includes floral designs, fruit, people, scenes of homes, farms, waterfalls and religious paintings with angels and devils. That collection was featured in 2019 at the museum with a guest speaker, Emily Cate, who had become very close to Lucile. They met at an art show in 1988 at Athens Regional Park and found common ground within their ancestry.
The public became aware of her work when, while working as a housekeeper, she showed a painting to her employer, Reba Bayless Boyer, who introduced her to her neighbor, Becky McGrew. McGrew is a local folk artist who recognized the creativity and beauty of Lucile’s work. The two women helped her enter a competition with the Community Artists League of Athens taking place at E.G. Fisher Library when it was on Hornsby Street. In that show, her painting entitled “Carry me Home” took second place. Lucile began to get income from her works as the public wanted her paintings. Because so many of her paintings have ended up in many homes, they frequently show up at our annual Trash and Treasure Sale, which is a special find for those who collect folk art.
Lucile went to school when she could at an all-black school in an all-black community within Niota called Lanetown. She was the daughter of Ann and Ross Neil — the oldest of 10 children. She was born in 1909. Her legal name according to her birth record is Mary Lucille Smith. It is unknown why she chose to sign her art work with having one “L” in her name. She and her family lived on the Elijah Cate farm while her father worked there. She was called “Lucy” because she was named after Lucy Lawrence Cate — Elijah Cate’s mother. Elijah Cate was a large slave owner, planter, trader, and early settler of Mouse Creek, now called Niota.
She participated in the Etowah Historical Commission Oral History Project through the University of Kentucky, Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History, where she shared her life story and events that led up to her creating folk art. She talked about the devil and angels that appear in some of her paintings. She had no reason for adding angels into her work other than she liked them.
“I paint what I want,” she explained.
Throughout the interview, she is very upbeat with laughter.
Very much like as Cate described her in an interview three years ago: “She was a happy person; I never saw her depressed no matter how hard life got.”
Life did get hard for Lucile, especially when she and Alonzo lost their first child to bronchial pneumonia at only 26 days old. In her autobiography published in the local book “McMinn County and its People 1819-1997,” Lucile writes that they didn’t try to have more children because they had to work a lot. She also talks about her Grandmother Cane having a mother, Mariah, who was a slave on the Cate farm.
Founded in 1982, the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and present artifacts documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.