Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced auditions for the winter 2023 production, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical," based on the book by Julian Fellowes, with lyrics by Glenn Slauter, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Two opportunities to audition are Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. at The Arts Center. Show dates for "School of Rock" are Feb. 17-26, 2023.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical" is a new musical based on the film of the same name.
According to a news release, "The story follows Dewey Finn - a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? The show, featuring a live kids’ rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music."
ACT is seeking girls and boys ages 11 and up and adults of all colors for this multi-generational musical.
There are 13 roles for youth aged 11 or older and four of those performers must play an instrument. “Kids” cast is as follows: Summer Hathaway, Tomika, Zack Mooneyham (guitar), Freddie Hamilton (drums), Katie (bass), Lawrence (piano/keyboard), Marcy, Shonelle, Billy Sandford, Sophie, Mason Ward, James, and Madison.
Numerous roles for adults include four principal characters, Dewey Finn (Rock Tenor), Rosalie Mullins (Soprano), Ned Schneedbly (Baritone), and Patty Di Marco (Mezzo Soprano) and a number of teachers, parents, and rock band members. A full cast list is available at athensartscouncil.org
Sunday and Monday are vocal and instrumental auditions. Those auditioning should bring a brief prepared vocal piece and, if auditioning for an instrumental part, should bring their instrument and a prepared piece on that instrument (a piano will be available on site). An accompanist is provided or auditioners may sing a cappella. Some auditioning will be called back on Tuesday evening to read from the script and sing selections from the show.
"School of Rock" is directed by ACT veteran Traci McKenzie with music direction by ACT orchestra veteran and bassist with local band September Song, Joe Littleton, with vocal coaching by Emerson McKenzie. Anyone interested in working with the production in any capacity (set and costume construction, technical crew, backstage crew, orchestra) is encouraged to attend an audition.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical" is sponsored by Valley Oil Company. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
