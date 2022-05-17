The USS Charles R. Ware (DD-865) exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum takes you through the history of this magnificent ship from her first commission to her last. We have many artifacts from the ship donated by former crew members along with other memorabilia. A video plays continually in the exhibit that recaps the history of this ship.
The exhibit is created in a way that you can enjoy the opportunity to hang your own message flag or try your talent on reading blueprints of the ship that are in the seven drawers located immediately below the model of the ship. The first drawer gives general information then each drawer after contains a blueprint of the ship with a “Can you Find” question to challenge you on finding an item in a particular of area of the ship.
The ship was launched from Bethlehem Steel Shipyard in Staten Island, New York, on April 12, 1945, by Arva Zena Ware, the mother of Charles R. Ware, the war hero it was named for. The ship was “The Guardian of the Sea” and treasured by many crew members who served on her. Crew members wanted to keep the ship’s legacy alive for generations, so they established the USS Charles R. Ware Association and sought members.
Lt. Ware and his air gunner, ARM1/c William H. Stambaugh, along with four others gave their life during the Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942. Lt. Ware led a squadron of dive bombers with a mission to take out three enemy Japanese carriers. The mission was successful, and they were ready to turn back to their ship, the USS Enterprise, when they noticed another group of enemy “Zero” planes and an unknown fourth carrier. Ware immediately went after them knowing that the fuel and ammunition was low but feeling the need to complete his mission. They succeeded in destroying the heart of the Japanese Navy but with a high price; only two of Ware’s section mates returned to the USS Enterprise.
Living on board the USS Ware was like living in a small community. There was a post office, a ship store, a barber shop, a doctor’s office, a laundromat, a restaurant, and the ship’s office that maintained all records, banking was done there, and everyone got their pay there. The crew was close like a family, working together diligently learning survival skills for that unwanted moment when they would need to engage in a fight. They had a lot of memories that they wanted to keep alive.
The ship served the U.S. Navy for 29 years making her way around the world. It served off the coast of Vietnam in 1967. She crossed the equator several times when the crew took time to initiate the “pollywogs” so they could belong to the Ancient Order of Shellbacks. A Shellback certificate can be found in the exhibit. She served for a time as a Naval Reserve training ship. She went through the Saint Lawrence Seaway as part of operation “Inland Sea.” She also worked a couple of rescue missions and administered first aid to survivors.
In 1961, the USS Ware had to undergo a Fleet Rehabilitation and Modernization update known as a FRAM MARK1 Conversion, which boosted its weaponry adding many guns, torpedoes, and upgraded navigation instruments. The ship was rebuilt above the main deck to accommodate a larger completely enclosed deck with antisubmarine warfare systems.
However, on the way to its homeport in Mayport, Fla., she met with a fierce fight with nature as she was caught in a large nor’easter storm that tossed her around the sea violently for two days and two nights causing heavy damage. The ship and crew met with 50- to 60-foot waves with rolls more than 45 to 50 degrees. On our video a seaman describes the feeling each time the ship rolled from side to side. As it seemed to lay on its side he wondered if it would be upright again. The motor whale boat was crushed, and all the life rafts and their frames were torn away. The armor plate on the forward gun mount was ripped open. Most of the paint was stripped from the hull and superstructure. After the storm the ship had to return to Norfolk for emergency repairs before it returned to Mayport.
In 1967 she was commissioned to serve in the Vietnam War as a part of “Operation Sea Dragon” to destroy North Vietnamese radar complexes. She passed through the Panama Canal entering the Pacific Ocean for the first time in her naval career. The Ware spent 90 days in the combat zone without receiving any damage other than some shrapnel on her deck.
USS Ware was decommissioned in 1974 in Galveston, Texas, when it was decided that she would need costly repair to keep her on the seas. On Nov. 15, 1981, she was used as a target and was sunk 400 miles northeast of Puerto Rico at the deepest point in the Atlantic Ocean.
