The Gem Players have announced auditions for the their upcoming production of “Our Town” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Gem Theater in Etowah.
The cast calls for several male and female roles ages 30-70, one male and female ages 18-25 and one youth male and one youth female 10-13 years of age. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts.
“Our Town,” written by Thornton Wilder, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1938. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens.
According to a news release, “It is an essential play about how we must embrace and appreciate the value of life itself.”
The play is narrated by the “Stage Manager” as the audience follows the Gibbs and Webb families, residents of Grover’s Corners, through 12 years of life changes — from the mundane in Act I, “Daily Life,” to the romantic in Act II, “Love and Marriage,” to the devastating in Act III, “Death and Eternity.”
The news release stated, “Through the young lovers, Emily and George, their strong and loving parents, and the many other Grover’s Corners’ locals, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human. With humor, wit, and exceptionally powerful storytelling, ‘Our Town’ offers a unique opportunity for audience members to make precisely that realization.” The Gem Players will open their 30th season in April at the Gem Theater, located across from the L&N Depot on Tennessee Avenue in Downtown Etowah. For more information, email roselam one@att.net
