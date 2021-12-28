The gift shop at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum contains books, area postcards, and other souvenir items connected with McMinn County. You may even find a TY beanie collectible. You never know what you will see until you shop! Purchase a “Battle of Athens” mug to enjoy your hot chocolate next to the fire with a book of your choice! All proceeds from the gift shop benefit the museum.
The gift shop is located at the entrance to the museum and is always open during regular museum hours to visitors who wish to shop it. It wasn’t long after the museum moved to this Madison Avenue location in 1989 that the shop opened. It was much larger than it is now offering all kinds of unique gifts from suppliers and was named “The Treasure Trove.”
The “Treasure Trove” now contains many books published by local authors and students who have captured the history and lore of McMinn County and the surrounding areas. Whether it be folklore or good, hard research, the history is preserved within the bindings and a treasure to have. We have books that are written about local people that lived in times that included the Civil War, World War II, and the Korean War, and African-American History. We also have published recipes and campfire stories.
We have two special books that share area history through quilting. “The 175th Anniversary Quilt & Notebook” by Sally DeWitt Ealy features a quilt created by the Englewood School Summer Art Class of 1994 where Ealy taught. It was published in commemoration of the McMinn County 200-year birthday. Another book was published by the museum entitled, “Stories Among the Threads, A Sampling of the Antique Quilt Collection at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum,” written by Suzanne Hill McDowell and Mary McFee Alton.
We recently were able to reprint the book “Torn Apart During the Civil War, McMinn County, Tennessee,” and it is now available as a paperback edition. It was written by Kenneth Langley, who passed away in 2016, and current resident Bill Akins. After extensive research on their part, this book tells of the effects the Civil War had on McMinn County — a county that was divided in loyalty between the Union and Confederate governments.
Langley was born in Monroe County, living many years in McMinn County. He was a member of the McMinn County Historical Society. Langley retired from the Bell South Telephone Company. He assisted in the publication of the book “McMinn County, Tennessee, and its People 1819-1997.” Also, as a member of the McMinn County Historical Society, Akins coauthored and edited several other books on McMinn County history. The book “A Date Which Will Live in Infamy, McMinn County,” is still available in the gift shop. He retired from Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., and served Tennessee Wesleyan University and Cleveland State Community College as an adjunct instructor in history.
The original book cover was a project of the ninth-grade computer class taught by Mrs. Sandy Starr at Athens Junior High School during their 2004-2005 school year. The students created a design based on the title which was chosen by Langley and Akins. It summarizes the agony the people shared during the war. The words “Torn Apart” came from a letter written by Anna Kilgore of Athens to her friend Annabelle Ziegler in 1864. Ziegler’s husband, Jacob, had joined the Union even though his family were loyal Confederates. Kilgore wrote “We are all torn to pieces here.” She was describing how the split was upsetting the daily life of the residents who ended up at times under the control of both the Union and Confederate governments. The book has a chapter on the county before the war began and shares information on the aftermath in the county after the war ended.
We have a collection of books written by Joe Guy who has captured interesting tales through interaction with local people and has documented history through many hours of historical records research. He is native to McMinn County with family roots to early settlers. He is currently the elected sheriff of McMinn County and serves as the county historian. He is an award-winning author featured in many publications. The books we have available are “The Hidden History of McMinn County,” “The Hidden History of East Tennessee, McMinn County” with postcards from the collection of Don Reid, “The Hidden History of Southeast Tennessee,” and “The Indian Boundary Fireside Companion.”
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact the museum at 423-745-0329 or visit our website at www.livingheritage museum.org
Visit our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum to keep informed through our postings.
