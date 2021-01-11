Students from McMinn and Meigs counties were well represented when the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s recently released its fall 2020 dean’s list.
To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of 3.80 to 4.00 (summa cum laude), 3.65 to 3.79 (magna cum laude), or 3.50 to 3.64 (cum laude). Students must complete at least 12 credit hours, not counting work taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis, to be eligible.
The local students named to UTK’s dean’s list were the following:
ATHENS:
Jazmine P. Ervin (Magna Cum Laude), Samuel Garcia (Summa Cum Laude), Kasey L. Harmon (Summa Cum Laude), Alexis S. Hudson (Summa Cum Laude), Zeb R. Idol (Summa Cum Laude), Emma-Claire Kovach (Summa Cum Laude), Bailey A. Martin (Cum Laude), Trevor W. McDonald (Summa Cum Laude), Abhi Mistry (Summa Cum Laude), Alay J. Mistry (Cum Laude), Tyler P. Morris (Magna Cum Laude), Justin L. Pritchett (Summa Cum Laude), Samantha R. Pritchett (Summa Cum Laude), Ashley R. Rogers (Summa Cum Laude), Buck C. Smith (Cum Laude), Caitlyn J. Smith (Summa Cum Laude), Ashlyn T. Songer (Summa Cum Laude), Yuki A. Takayanagi (Cum Laude), Paityn A. Webb (Summa Cum Laude), Kristina N. Wilson (Summa Cum Laude)
ETOWAH:
William R. Beck (Cum Laude), Samantha G. Benavides (Magna Cum Laude), Zachary C. Newman (Magna Cum Laude), Lauren G. Pate (Summa Cum Laude), Sydney A. Rule (Magna Cum Laude), Elizabeth J. Sample (Summa Cum Laude)
ENGLEWOOD:
Adison M. Baker (Summa Cum Laude), Noah W. Dahle (Summa Cum Laude), Emma R. Ervin (Summa Cum Laude), Joshua Fedele (Cum Laude), Nicole A. Harris (Magna Cum Laude), Abby D. Newberry (Summa Cum Laude), Brent D. Phillips (Summa Cum Laude)
NIOTA:
Nathan R. Jones (Cum Laude), Allie J. Mason (Cum Laude), Aubrey L. Miller (Cum Laude), Shane C. Miller (Magna Cum Laude), Aaron I. O’Donnell (Magna Cum Laude), Blake A. Thompson (Summa Cum Laude), Kenneth C. Wallis (Magna Cum Laude), Tullie White (Summa Cum Laude)
RICEVILLE:
Brandon Lu (Magna Cum Laude), Eldon Lu (Summa Cum Laude), Nathaniel J. Reid (Summa Cum Laude)
CALHOUN:
Liam P. O’Malley (Magna Cum Laude)
SWEETWATER:
Faith D. Gilmore (Summa Cum Laude)
DECATUR:
Jocelyn N. Collins (Summa Cum Laude), Azia O. Compton (Magna Cum Laude), Pacey A. Davis (Summa Cum Laude), Cainan D. Howard (Summa Cum Laude), Cameron D. Johnson (Summa Cum Laude), Kacie A. Lippincott (Magna Cum Laude), Nathan C. Penrod (Magna Cum Laude), Dylan H. Scott (Summa Cum Laude), Allyson J. Stotts (Summa Cum Laude), Ashley J. Tomlinson (Summa Cum Laude)
TEN MILE:
Kristen N. Hinson (Magna Cum Laude) Fredrick J. Melhorn (Summa Cum Laude), David J. Niknejad (Magna Cum Laude)
