EDITOR’S NOTE: All events in this directory are subject to change or cancellation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Church Events
Rockview Baptist Church: will host a Saturday night gospel singing featuring The Williams Family from Wren, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. Church located at 401 County Road 279 in Niota.
United in Faith Center: will host the First Step Ministry Holy Ghost Powerhouse Revival Sept. 22-26 at 7 p.m. each night. There will be various guest speakers and singers each night of the revival. United in Faith is located at 2911 S. Congress Parkway in Athens. For more information, call Darlene Johnson at 706-403-9283.
Jones Chapel United Methodist Church: is starting a Celebrate Recovery ministry on Sunday nights. In-groups will start on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. This ministry is for anyone dealing with chemical addiction, compulsive behavior, loss or relationship or life challenges. Everyone welcome. Church located at 590 County Road 778 in Athens.
Miscellaneous
East Tennessee Treasure Hunters Club: Currently being formed for anyone interested in metal detecting and wants to be in a group that meets and takes trips in the East Tennessee area. Contact Joe in Etowah at 423-493-3706 for more information or to join the club.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Monday
Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.
McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.
Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.
Chattanooga Brain Injury Association: 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located on Peerless Avenue in Cleveland. For info, call 423-634-1572.
Pilot Club of Athens: 1st and 3rd Monday, 6 p.m., at Western Sizzlin’.
Tuesday
Children of the Most High God Bible Study Group: meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library in Athens.
Red-back Hymnal Church Singing: is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center, located on McMinn Avenue in Athens.
Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact 423-506-3563.
Al-Anon: Every Tuesday, open group meeting, 7-8 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave., Athens. Use the Henderson St. entrance.
“Taco Tuesdays:” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5146, Congress Parkway, Athens, every Tuesday, $5 a plate (3 tacos, soft or crunchy), $7 taco salad, $6 chicken taco and cupcakes available for sale, 5-7 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans of Monroe County Chapter 93: 4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., in the police and fire dept. training center, 103 Training Center Dr., Madisonville. For info, call Dewey Bland at 423-442-3732. The DAV Ladies Auxiliary Chapter 93 also meets 4th Tuesday, at Monroe Co. Chamber of Commerce, 520 Cook St., Madisonville.
Cherokee Beekeepers Association: 4th Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Valley Farmers Co-op on Congress Parkway
Grief Support Group: Every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Athens Nerve & Spine Institute on 620 N. Congress Parkway in Athens. Facilitators are Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Larry Blankenship. Space is limited to 10. For more information, call 423-746-4544.
Wednesday
St. Mary Catholic Church: Annual Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) is held on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 p.m. following the weekly Wednesday evening Mass in the Parish Family Life Center. The sessions are intended for individuals who wish to join the Catholic Church or who would simply like to know more about the church, its teachings and the Catholic faith. Questions may be directed to 745-4277.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
McMinn County Chapter of the American Cancer Society: 4th Wednesday, noon, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church on Decatur Pike. For info, call Faye Forgety at 744-9872.
Thursday
Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds a beginners computer class every Thursday at 4 p.m. The class is free for the community to attend. For more information, call 423-493-3706.
Athens Optimist Club: Thursdays, 7 a.m., at TWC. For info, call 745-5254.
Athens Lions Club: Thursdays, noon. For info, call 745-9999.
Athens Chess Club: Thursdays, 3 p.m., McMinn Senior Activity Center.
VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens. Reg. burger w/fries $5. Bacon burger w/fries $6. Chicken sandwich w/fries, $5.
HIV/AIDS Support Group: 2nd and 4th Thursday in McMinn County. For info, call 745-1891 after 7 p.m.
Hiwassee Utilities Commission: 4th Thursday, 5:15 p.m. at the plant.
Luncheon Pilot Club: 2nd and 4th Thursday in Glenn Lowe Dining Room at TWU. For info, call 745-2981.
Grief Support Group: last Thursday, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Adventa Hospice, 744 Tell St., Suite 100. No charge to attend. For info, call 1-800-951-2561 or 423-507-8755.
Support Group for Victims of Domestic Violence: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Call 745-5289, 24-hours a day, for location and other info.
Friday
American Legion Post 68: holds its monthly fish fry on the fourth Friday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m., at VFW Post 5146 in Athens. The cost is $9 for all you care to eat, including fish, fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drink. Everyone welcome.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts a darts tournament every Friday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Gospel Singing: is held each Friday night at the Cook Ministry Center at 7 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.
Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, TWC. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.
Sweetwater Valley Life Underwriters: 4th Friday, 11:45 a.m., at Western Sizzlin’ Steak House.
Saturday
Sabbath Day Teaching of the Gospel: is held every Saturday at 1 p.m. at 109 County Road 882 in Etowah. For more information, text or leave a message at 423-506-4575.
Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Meigs County Historical Society: 2 p.m., 4th Sunday, Meigs Historical Museum on Smith Ave. Museum open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or by appt. by calling 334-4424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.