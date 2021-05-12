In last week’s article, I forgot to add another excellent choice for a plant for your bedroom — the Gerbera daisy.
This flower is one of the few plants that omits oxygen at night. A study by NASA found that Gerbera daisies removed a chemical in the air that is linked to headaches, eye irritation, and even cancer. Just put the flower by the window during the day because they need sunlight.
We are starting to have some indoor activities at the center. We are currently scheduling activities on some Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Our next activities are today. Bingo is at 10 a.m. and a class in making wreaths is at 11 a.m. Because space is limited, you will need to call to reserve a place in advance. Watch this article for other scheduled activities or follow our Facebook page, Etowah Area Senior Center, to stay informed about all the programs scheduled.
Have you been cooped up in your house for a while now and would like to get out of the house and do something worthwhile for 20 hours each week? And get paid for it? I have a solution for you. We are needing two motivated people to help us here at the center. We are needing an activity director as well as a custodian. You must be at least 55 years of age and meet other requirements. This is a training position. You will learn while you help out. You will be placed in the SCSEP program, which is a part of Goodwill. The funds raised by Goodwill stores help to fund this program. You are paid a stipend which does not affect any retirement or Medicare benefits that you receive. Below is an explanation about the program. Please call the center at 423-781-7632 if you or someone you know is interested in learning more.
The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) is the only federal program targeted to help older workers. Each year, SCSEP enables thousands of seniors to earn and learn while training in local programs serving their community. Eligible individuals are placed in part-time community service positions with a goal of transitioning to unsubsidized employment.
SCSEP was authorized by the United States Congress in Title V of the Older Americans Act of 1965 to provide subsidized, part-time, community service work-based training for low-income persons age 55 or older. The program is administered by nonprofit organizations and local government agencies.
SCSEP can be found in nearly every county in the country. It is operated by a network of national, state, and local organizations. SCSEP funding is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. It is one of only three federal workforce development programs that does not overlap with any other similar federal program.
The SCSEP program has three principal purposes:
• To foster and promote useful part-time opportunities in community service activities for eligible individuals.
• To foster individual economic self-sufficiency.
• To increase the number of older persons who may enjoy the benefits of a regular job after participating in SCSEP.
Goodwill is the administering partner of our local SCSEP program. Goodwill not only provides partial funding of the program, but is the administering agent. Our local SCSEP offices are located at the Goodwill offices in Chattanooga. They help seniors take advantage of the SCSEP program and provide the pre-placement procedures and initial orientation before being placed into a community agency.
At Goodwill, they help seniors find work, develop new skills and talents, and build their financial security by taking advantage of the SCSEP Program. SCSEP is an on-the-job training and employment program designed to help those 55 and older update their job skills, build work experience and confidence, and continue to have economic security and wellbeing. The employee/trainees are paid an hourly wage.
There are several agencies in McMinn County that have trainees from SCSEP. We are one of those agencies.
Please call us at 423-781-7632 if you think you could benefit from the SCSEP Program. You would be placed in a wonderful work environment while you receive invaluable training to prepare you for future employment.
Maybe you are an agency that would like to have these trainees at your organization. Please give us a call and we will put you in touch with those who will get you set up.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
