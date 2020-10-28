The permanent banking display, endowed by Citizens National Bank, at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum gives you a feel for what banking used to be around the turn of the 20th Century.
As you approach the display, you can envision entering into a bank; possibly that bank is Citizens National Bank of Athens or the First National Bank of Athens, in 1964 the name was changed to the First National Bank of McMinn County.
Banking was somewhat different back then and that becomes evident when you view the display of the different artifacts in this exhibit. The teller counter is wooden with open windows that in the early 20th Century would have held clear or frosted glass. There is an opening in the middle of the counter with a shelf extending outward inviting you to do business. On the counter, you can see a Hedman check writing machine, a Burroughs adding machine and a Perforator used to emboss the bank’s seal onto important documents. There is a hand-written journal used by the teller to keep a log of the money flow each day, as well as some promotional items the bank sponsors such as a complimentary telephone book full of ads from local businesses and with alphabetized pages to keep track of your personal numbers.
Next to the counter is a vintage water fountain that once was installed by the First National Bank and the Ingleside Water Company at the corner of Washington and North Jackson streets when the bank opened doors to their new building in 1922. There are some coin bags on the floor and on the wall in a glass display case there is obsolete and fractional currency from some banks in the area. Some are from the Citizens National Bank of Athens and the First National Bank of Athens, both issued bank notes as part of the National Banking Act that existed until the 1930s.
In that display, the front of a ten-dollar bank note issued in 1915 states, “The Citizens National Bank of Athens will pay to the bearer on demand ten dollars.” A picture of President William McKinley is on the left side of the note and on the bottom of the note are places for two signatures — one is for the bank cashier and the other for the bank president. Both have faded away on ours, however the signature on the president line should be that of G.F. Lockmiller (b. 1875, d. 1961), who served as president of the bank from 1913 to 1938 according to his obituary. We do have a five-dollar note issued in 1929, having a picture in the center of the bill of President Abraham Lincoln of similar design that displays Lockmiller’s signature. Another ten-dollar note issued in 1905 from the First National Bank of Athens also has faded signatures. The signature that should be on the president line would be of J.D. Williams (b. 1836, d. 1908), who served that bank for 16 years, from 1892 to 1908.
From 1863 to 1935 through the National Banking Act, national currency bank notes were issued to the national banks on sheets which the president and cashier of each bank would sign before dispersing.
“The bank notes were issued by national banks chartered by the United States Government and backed by United States Bonds the bank deposited into the United States Treasury,” according to Wikipedia.
The program established federal oversight of the bank’s activities. A national chartered bank could issue bank notes on up to 90% of the value of their deposited bonds. Each note has the charter number of the bank stamped on it along with a serial number.
Prior to the Civil War, state banks issued their own bank notes and chartered private banks. The notes were normally backed by silver or gold coins, however, because of the lack of accountability, some banks, Wikipedia points out, resorted to fraudulent activity and notes were issued that were not redeemable.
A coin shortage across the country took place during the Civil War when people stopped spending the gold and silver coins. This caused a shortage of gold and silver in reserves and the United States Treasury had to take steps to remedy the situation. The Treasurer of the United States, Francis E. Spinner, is credited with solving the problem by having paper money printed with 3, 5, 10, 15, 25 and 50 cent values that represented the needed coinage. Banks also stopped redeeming paper money for gold and silver to help keep reserves from depleting.
The paper coin was called fractional currency and was issued from Aug. 21, 1862, to Feb. 15, 1876, to help ease the shortage. This currency was half the size of the regular currency. Each fractional note bears the signature of Spinner, who served as the United States Treasurer from 1861 to 1875. Each note has a picture of a Secretary of the Treasury and signature of the Register of the Treasury. We have a 10-cent note issued in 1874 containing a picture of William M. Meredith, Secretary of the Treasury in 1849, and a 25-cent note issued in 1874 with a picture of Robert J. Walker, Secretary of the Treasury in 1845. Both fractional notes contain the signature of Register John Allison.
Members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Please keep informed with our postings by visiting our Facebook page at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum or visit our website at www.liv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.