Butterfly weed is a member of the milkweed family (Asclepiadaceae). And as the name suggest, butterflies love it.
Butterfly weed grows commonly in dry open habitats and is very common in the prairies and grasslands of the Midwest. This drought-tolerant plant that is also native to our area comes complete with the Tennessee big orange color. This hardy sun perennial produces a group of tiny flower clusters that together have a very showy impact. Butterfly weed or Asclepias tuberose is the brightest native member of the milkweed family.
Once established in the garden, it is long lived in well-drained soils. This is a common roadside plant that blooms along with Queen Anne’s lace and our white Yarrow. If you try moving this plant from the local cow pasture, you’re going to need some serious digging tools. The roots are thick, fleshy tubers that run deep. I’m sure this vast root mass is why this plant is drought tolerant, but it also makes it hard to transplant.
You will probably have better luck removing the tapered seedpods at the end of summer before they split and release their winged seeds. If you have butterfly weed already growing in your garden and want more, simply rake or till the ground around your plant in late summer, then scatter the seeds from the pods and sprinkle with a light layer of loose soil. You can also collect the seeds and sow them in pots outdoors in the fall in a protected location. Transplant the seedlings as soon as they have two sets of leaves. I know this seems early, but if you wait, they will develop those great taproots and you’ll have more difficulty moving them and getting them to live.
One year, my garden club was asked to participate in an Interstate 75 beautification project. Butterfly weed was the native that we were supposed to propagate. Our ladies sat with stunned looks on their faces as seeds were passed out at the November meeting with a page of instructions on how to start butterfly weed using a refrigerator. No one seemed very excited about giving a shelf in their refrigerator to germinate seeds.
Butterfly weed needs at least five hours of sun daily. This wildflower has a spread of one to three feet and grows to a height of about a foot. This plant is tough once established and needs no fertilizing; only to be cut back in the winter. It almost seems to thrive on neglect. Don’t hesitate to cut the flowers for use in the house; they make a great cut flower and the cut stem will fork and make two new flowers.
Butterfly weed is a magnet to butterflies, particularly monarchs and swallowtails, and it also attracts hummingbirds. This plant blooms in the heat of summer and is alive with activity. When the rain stops, take a folding chair out into the field and just sit and watch.
Gayle Fisher is a master gardener for the state of Tennessee, as well as an accredited National Flower Show judge. A student consultant for landscape design, she has served as an officer in District IV Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs and is a member of the American Horticultural Society. She can be reached at gaylesf@tds.net
