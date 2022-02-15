The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will host “Artist Bill Borwick: Carving Out Life, an exhibit open to the public, until March 25, with an Opening Meet &
Greet on Friday, Feb. 18,
from 5:30-7 p.m. in the
Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center.
The exhibit has been curated by Bob Borwick to celebrate the work of his father, the artist.
Born in 1935 in California, Bill Borwick began drawing in his early 20s. He met his future wife, who viewed one of his first pieces, and declared him an artist. In the early 1970s, he began woodcarving, and he continued this into the early
2000s. Arthritic pain forced him to move to clay sculpting and more hand pain and weakness about 10 years ago meant a move to pour painting.
Bill’s son, Bob Borwick, had this to say on the exhibit:
“This exhibit holds much of the art Bill produced from the late 1950s to current day. As his physical strength has diminished, he has continually found new outlets to express art. As his son, I wanted to give the Athens community the gift of art from a man who has created incredible art throughout his life regardless of physical limitations.
“Each piece is full of life, artistic life. Bill did not think there would be enough pieces for a showing. I begged to differ.”
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information on this exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhibitions/
“Artist Bill Borwick: Carving Out Life” is sponsored by Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Edward Jones of Athens, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
