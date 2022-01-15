Recent trophy winners of the City of Athens All-American Soap Box Derby will be giving a presentation about soap box derby racing at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning at 11 a.m.
The soap box derby is sponsored by the Athens Parks Foundation, Inc. and the City of Athens through its parks and recreation department.
The program is part of our Heritage School, sponsored by the C. Scott and Muriel Mayfield Family Foundation. Museum members can attend free while there is a $5 entrance fee for non-members, which includes a tour of the museum.
Masks are required at all museum programs.
Zeke Hembree and Juliet Couch will be on hand to share their experience as soap box derby drivers and show the inside story of what it takes to succeed in this sport. They will be presenting details of the race using a PowerPoint presentation and other hands-on material.
The race consists of going down the hill two times. The first trip the car uses its own wheels, but on the second trip the car wheels and the lane used are swapped. An electronic timer is used on each trip, then the times are combined to reach the total time result.
The lowest combined time wins. The winner goes to the World Championship at Derby Downs raceway in Akron, Ohio.
Hembree started out racing a few years ago in the special needs division, however he wanted more of a challenge. His disability required him to be able to have a hand brake.
With the help of his father and Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, one was able to be obtained that worked in the derby car. He won the stock division in 2018 and the super stock division in 2021.
Couch was a first-time racer placing in the stock division in 2021. Placing in the 2021 super kids’ division, a division for special needs, was Madison Woods.
Both Hembree and Couch went on to the world championships at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio. Woods did not because there was no super kids’ division in 2021.
The idea of a soap box derby came from a newsman named Myron Scott. He was given an assignment to cover a race using homemade cars within a community in Dayton, Ohio. He was inspired to copyright the idea and promote a similar program on a national scale, which eventually developed into an international nonprofit organization.
The first race was in 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. The following year they moved the race to Akron where there were more hills and it was more central. In 1936, a permanent track known as Derby Downs was constructed through the Works Progress Administration.
Today youth compete in their local communities then travel to the Derby Downs track in Akron to compete to become the world champion in their division.
In Athens the first race held in 1995 had 16 drivers. Today there have been 48 champions in three race divisions. The stock division includes youth ages 7-13, the super stock division includes ages 9-18 and the super kids’ division (special needs) includes ages 7 to 18.
Super kids’ cars are double seated and driven by former champion soap box drivers.
A derby car rides 3.5 inches off the ground and can reach a speed of 21 mph. The track in Athens is 950 feet long with a long runout area.
Each year over 30 drivers in the local Athens race compete to be champion in their division and then travel to Akron to win the world trophy.
The mission of this sport is to “build knowledge, character and create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition. It focuses and promotes core values of youth education and leadership development, family engagement and enrichment, honesty, integrity and perseverance, innovation, and entrepreneurship, teamwork,
and collaboration, mentoring, volunteerism, and commitment to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.