E.G. Fisher Public Library has announced its continuing and new program schedule for September 2022.
• Adult Game Night: Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. — Adults are invited to come together to play board and card games. You are welcome to bring your own games to play or pick one from the library’s game shelf.
• Book Clubs: The library now offers three book clubs. To check out the monthly book, visit the library for a copy. With access to your library card number, you can also see if the book is available on Libby either as an E-book or audio book.
• My Weekend is all Booked Adult Book Club: Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 pm. — This month’s book is “Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel.
• Fisher Cliffhangers Teen & Young Adult Book Club: Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4:30 p.m. — This month’s book is “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes.
• NEW Where the Wild Books Are Juvenile Book Club (age recommendation 7-12): Premieres Friday, Sept. 23, at 4:30 p.m. — The new juvenile book club features a themed activity for the children to partake in. This month’s book is “The Bad Guys: Episode 1” by Aaron Blabey.
• Children’s & Teen’s Meals: Monday through Friday, children and teens can receive a free meal from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Meals must be eaten on the premises.
• Dungeons and Dragons: Everyone is welcome to join whether they have played before or not. You do not have to bring any supplies. The library will set you up even if you’re just now joining for the first time. If interested, you can make a character before the session. Email the library to find out what level the group is playing at. You can create characters from the Player’s Handbook, Tasha’s Cauldron, Xanathar’s Guide, or Eberron. Walk-ins are welcome, but there are also player sign-ups for Dungeons and Dragons for the groups. All are welcome and encouraged to sign up. If a group fills up, the library can open additional playing groups.
NEW Beginners (All Ages) — Mondays from 4 to 5:45 p.m.
Teens — Mondays from 4 to 5:45 p.m.
Young Adults — Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Adults — Mondays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.
• Fisher Films: On the first Thursday at 4:30 p.m. of every month, the library shows a family-friendly movie. There will be popcorn offered and an activity to go along with the movie. This month, the library is showing “How to Train Your Dragon” on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4:30 p.m. This month’s movie is sponsored by St. Mary Catholic Church.
• Lego Club: Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. — Join other kids to play and socialize with Lego blocks. The library offers a variety of sizes for the Lego blocks.
• Puppet Free Play: Create your own puppet show. On Saturdays, the library will pull out its puppet stage and puppets for the family to enjoy. This is a puppet free play time. There will not be a puppet show performance that the library puts on.
• Storytimes: The library is offering three storytimes targeting different age groups each week. Each week at storytime, children will listen to developmentally-appropriate books, sing songs and play with other children. Parents and caregivers will learn early literacy tips to help children prepare for future reading success. This program helps children build school skills like letter recognition, taking turns, listening, fine motor skills, and more.
Preschool Storytime — Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. with a craft (age recommendation 3-5)
Storytime on Sept. 27 with guest reader and local author, Stephanie Campisi.
Baby Bookworms Storytime — Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (age recommendation birth- 2)
Toddler Storytime — Fridays at 10:30 a.m. (age recommendation 1- 3)
• NEW Technology Classes: The library has brought back its technology classes. Each Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from September to April, the library is offering free, walk-in classes for the community. If available, bring the device to each class. You can attend any and all technology classes. You are not required to attend all in a series. You are not required to have a library card to attend a class.
Upcoming classes:
Sept. 14 — How to Create & Utilize an Email Account
Sept. 21 — Back to Basics: Android Phones
Sept. 28 — Exploring Tech: Libby & Overdrive
• NEW Teen Advisory Board (TAB): Teens meet to talk about ideas for programs and how to improve library services for teens in this community. TAB members will lead programs and volunteer at the library. Teens 12-18 years old should attend one TAB meeting per month and volunteer at the library 10 hours per year. TAB meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. You must have a valid email address. It is free to join and owning a library card is not required. Apply online at fisherlibrary.org/programs-for-teens/
First Meeting — Sept. 8, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Next Meeting — Sept. 22, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The library continues with its Teen Advisory Board logo competition. Teens are encouraged to use the words Teen Advisory Board and/or TAB when creating the logo. Submissions are due by Sept. 12, and they can be turned in to the library or to programming@fisherlibrary.org
• Yarnaholics: Tuesday evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. — The Yarnaholics are a group of experienced and inexperienced knitters and crocheters. You can bring your own yarn and knitting needles and/or crochet hooks. However, there will be a few tools available if you want to learn. You can have a project picked out or the library can help you pick one. If you already know how, you can come to the library to work on your project. If you are stumped or stuck on a project, this group may help.
• NEW 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: Registration is now open at fisherlibrary.readsquared.com Beginning Sept. 12, the library invites you to participate in this free program which encourages you to read 1,000 books with your child before he or she starts kindergarten.
All programs are free of charge. Programs do not require a library card unless you want to check out and take materials outside the library.
For more information, visit www.fisherlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook Page. To contact the library, call 423-745-778 or email programming@
