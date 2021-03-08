The railroad exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum offers a view of what railroad life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries. There are many artifacts in this exhibit, which includes lanterns, switches, time stamps and keys. The artifacts are all a part of what went into the successful operation of the railroad.
The presence of the railroad opened up a connection to the world beyond for the small communities it passed through. McMinn County prospered with having two railroads to serve the community with both passenger and freight transportation. It was a convenient way to connect with people. It allowed travel to and from to occur within a day and it was a new, quicker way to ship and receive goods.
It was 1836 when the East Tennessee and Georgia Railroad Company incorporated as the Hiwassee Railroad Company. The survey started in 1837 with the planning and laying out of a rail bed connecting Dalton, Ga., with Knoxville, Tenn. An office building was built by Samuel Cleage with plans for the center of operations to be in Athens. The office was eventually closed and operations were moved to Knoxville. The building has a historical marker and remains standing on N. Jackson Street. It is also part of the City of Athens Historic Walking Tour. A depot was built on N. Jackson Street and became known as “Depot Hill.” It does not remain standing. The finished stretch of rail bed passed through smaller communities of McMinn County with frequent stops and day trips to Knoxville and Chattanooga.
The construction process was crippled with financial difficulties due to the 1840 market crash that halted progress for a number of years. Construction picked up again by 1852. The Civil War brought construction to a halt once again, but it picked up right after, first repairing damages left by the war, then continuing on. A merger in 1869 absorbed the East Tennessee and Georgia Railroad Company into the East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia Railroad Company. The railroad became property of the Southern Railway Company in 1894 and is now owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company.
In 1854, land was purchased in Mouse Creek from James Willson for a depot. The Mouse Creek depot opened in 1855 and became a local bustling business place for many. Since its opening, the community of Mouse Creek changed its name to Niota to clear a confusion of names with Mossy Creek, Tenn. The depot continued to serve the railroad for many years. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 as the oldest standing depot in Tennessee. It remains standing today and is used as the Niota City Hall and has been remodeled to be used for community events.
Notice a sketch of the Mouse Creek Depot hanging on the wall to the left of the station master’s desk. The signature is “Mahery 79.” The station master’s desk came from the Mouse Creek Depot. On the desk in front of a row of mail slots is a photograph of mail being picked up by a passing train. If you look above the desk, you will see the large wooden catchers that were used to scoop the mail bags in passing so the train did not need to stop.
The second railroad line in McMinn County was added in 1904 when the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company, known as the L&N Railroad, purchased land and constructed a planned community. They named it Etowah. The name came from an unknown source. They had already purchased the Atlanta, Knoxville and Northern Railroad, known as the AK&N Railroad. Its line was nicknamed the “Hiwassee Route” for its scenic views of the Hiwassee River. The purchase enabled their plan to have a direct route from Chicago to Atlanta and Etowah was the perfect midway point. A beautiful depot was constructed that served as divisional headquarters and the company provided jobs for thousands of people. That depot stands today fully remodeled and includes offices
and a museum.
The L&N Railroad Company added a line that connected Athens with Tellico Plains. A depot was constructed in the area of Market Park in Athens. It no longer remains standing. Locomotives on this line provided transportation for many workers of the Eureka Mills in Englewood, as well as visitors to the famous White Cliff Hotel in Tellico Plains. It is now an abandoned rail bed that hosts the Eureka Trail. Hikers and horseback riders can enjoy a 7.9-mile trail that takes them to Englewood.
The L&N Railroad company grew to be a major southeastern railroad company. It was the 1950s when it had its first merger with the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway and then in 1970 became a part of Seaboard Coastline. In 1986, it was merged into CSX Railroad — a very large corporation which operates and maintains the railroad today.
Members of the Museum can tour all the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3. Yearly membership to the Museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
